OTTAWA -- The Quebec government will ease some of the COVID-19 restrictions in Gatineau and the Outaouais starting on Monday, but the overnight curfew will remain in place.

Premier Francois Legault announced on Tuesday that with new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations linked to the virus declining, the province will ease some of the restrictions.

Beginning Feb. 8, non-essential businesses, hair salons and museums will be allowed to reopen.

Visits to private homes will continue to be prohibited, and the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will remain in effect for Gatineau and the Outaouais.

Here is a look at the COVID-19 measures that will be in effect in Gatineau and the Outaouais as of Feb. 8.

RED ZONE

The Outaouais is one of 10 regions across Quebec that will remain in the "Maximum Alert – Red Zone."

Montréal

Laval

Laurentides

Lanaudière

Montérégie

Capitale-Nationale

Chaudière-Appalaches

Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec

Estrie

Outaouais

CURFEW RULES

The curfew remains in effect in Gatineau and the Outaouais from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Quebec government says between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., residents will be prohibited from moving outside their place of residence, with exceptions for health care, humanitarian reasons or essential work.

EXEMPTIONS:

Going out to walk the dog

A person whose presence in the workplace is essential

A person who must obtain the necessary medications following a medial appointment

A person who must go to or return from a hospital, a clinic or a dentist's office

A person who must visit a sick or injured parent

A student who must participate in a face-to-face evening class or go to a laboratory in a recognized school

A person returning home on a night flight from a work-related trip abroad

A parent who must accompany a sick child to the hospital

A parent who must accompany an adolescent to his work

VISITORS/GATHERINGS

Private gatherings indoors or outdoors are prohibited

Visitors from another address are not permitted at your home

Single individuals are permitted to visit another address

One informal caregiver is permitted

TRAVEL BETWEEN REGIONS

The Quebec government says travel between cities and regions is not recommended, with exceptions for students, workers, shared custody agreements and the transport of goods.

EDUCATION

Elementary and secondary schools remain open.

All students must wear a face covering at all times in hallways, common areas and on school grounds.

Grade 5-6 students in elementary schools and all secondary students must wear masks while in classes.

POST-SECONDARY EDUCATION

The Quebec government says there will be a partial return to in-person teaching at some universities and CEGEPs.

Premier Legault said that there would be a gradual reopening of CEGEPs and universities, with the goal of allowing students to attend class once per week.

More details are expected to be released.

EDUCATIONAL CHILDCARE SERVICES (DAYCARES)

Daycare services can operate with the maximum number of children indicated on their licence

Home childcare services can receive the regular number of children.

Educational childcare services will be closed only in the event a COVID-19 outbreak is declared at the facility.

BUSINESSES/PERSONAL CARE SETTINGS

As of Feb. 8, all non-essential retail services and personal care services in Gatineau and the Outaouais may reopen, with restricted capacity.

Shopping malls may re-open with suitable supervision of public areas to prevent gatherings and loitering.

The Quebec government says to comply with the 8 p.m. curfew; all commercial enterprises must close their doors no later than 7:30 p.m.

Pharmacies and service stations are allowed to maintain regular hours.

RESTAURANTS

Restaurants in Gatineau and the Outaouais remain closed with the exception of delivery, pick-up and drive-through service.

Dining rooms must remain closed

Bars, brasseries, taverns and casinos must remain closed.

OFFICE SPACE

Teleworking is mandatory for people working in offices, with the exception of workers whose presence is deemed necessary by the employer.

PLACES OF WORSHIP

Places of worship are allowed to open, with a maximum of 10 people. Funerals are limited to a maximum of 25 people.

SPORTS/OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Indoor activities remain prohibited.

The Quebec government says outdoor activities are permitted, limited to a group of four people, including for lessons.

People living at the same address may form a group of more than four people, but cannot join a group of people living at another address.

Alpine ski resorts will remain open.

MUSEUMS

Museums, including aquariums, zoos and museum institutes, are allowed to open in Gatineau and the Outaouais, with measures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

OTHER BUSINESSES

Cinemas and other auditoriums must remain closed

CITY OF GATINEAU SERVICES

All cultural programming shows are cancelled

Libraries in Gatineau will close at 7 p.m.

Temporary schedule for l'ecocentre de Hull, l'ecocentre de l'Aeroparc, Centre de Transbordement

A maximum of 25 people on outdoor rinks in Gatineau

No organized hockey games on an outdoor skating rink

Gatineau Park

The National Capital Commission says Gatineau Park remains open during Quebec's curfew and lockdown.