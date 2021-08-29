OTTAWA -- The Ontario government will unveil a COVID-19 vaccination passport next week.

A senior government source told CTV News Toronto on Friday the certificate will be required to access non-essential settings, like restaurants and movie theatres.

The Quebec government will implement a vaccination passport on Sept. 1, requiring people to be fully vaccinated to access non-essential businesses and services.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies currently in place in Ottawa.

EVENTS WITH MANDATORY COVID-19 VACCINE POLICIES

You must be fully vaccinated to attend the Escapade Music Festival in Ottawa on Labour Day weekend. Organizers say attendees will need to provide proof of full vaccination to receive the festival wristband.

RBC presents Ottawa Festivals – RBC Bluesfest and CityFolk will require all spectators to be fully vaccinated to attend the two weekends of shows Sept. 16 to 18 and Sept. 23 to 25

Saunders Farm says all guests and staff who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine must be fully vaccinated to attend the Pumpkin Season and Frightfest at Saunders Farm, or The Sawmill at Lansdowne.

TD Place: Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group announced that effective Sept. 12, guests 12 years and older, employees and event staff will be required to confirm proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result to attend Redblacks games, Atletico Ottawa games and other events at TD Place.

Ottawa 67s fans will need to be fully vaccinated to attend all games this season, in accordance with the Ontario Hockey League policy.

FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE

The federal government announced on Aug. 17 that it intends to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all federal public service workers and Canadian Armed Forces members.

A statement on the Government of Canada website says, "For those few who are unable to be vaccinated, accommodation or alternative measures will be determined in each situation."

CITY OF OTTAWA

Mayor Jim Watson has asked City Manager Steve Kanellekos to develop a COVID-19 vaccination policy for all city of Ottawa employees. There is no word on when the policy will be announced.

OTTAWA COMMUNITY HOUSING

Ottawa Community Housing says COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory for employees and on-site contractors.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury, chair of Ottawa Community Housing, said the agency is looking at different models to enforce the vaccination requirement.

Ottawa Community Housing employs 400 people, along with contractors from various companies in Ottawa.

OTTAWA SCHOOL BOARDS

The Ministry of Health has introduced a vaccination disclosure policy for all publicly funded school board employees. The policy covers the Ottawa Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board, the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est and Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario.

Staff must provide proof of vaccination. The policy states staff who are not immunized against COVID-19 must undergo rapid antigen testing.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all employees must disclose their vaccination status by the first day of classes on Sept. 7.

OTTAWA HOSPITALS

Bruyere Hospital

Bruyere says COVID-19 vaccination will be required for everyone who works, learns, does research, volunteers and is a member of the Designated Care Program. Employees and volunteers must receive their first dose by Sept. 7, and the second dose by Oct. 15.

CHEO

All doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers at CHEO will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. CHEO's policy for double vaccination begins on Sept. 7.

Montfort Hospital

The Montfort Hospital in Ottawa's east end says all staff members must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

"After this date, refusal of the COVID-19 vaccination will no longer be an option," said the Montfort Hospital on Aug. 24. "For those who do not comply with the requirements after completing the vaccination training, all options will be considered to effectively enforce our policy."

Queensway Carleton Hospital

The Queensway Carleton Hospital has implemented mandatory vaccination for everyone who works at QCH.

Every member of the QCH staff must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

The Ottawa Hospital

Ottawa's largest hospital has implemented a vaccination policy for everyone working at the Civic campus, the General campus and the Riverside campus.

The Ottawa Hospital will require everyone to receive their first dose by Sept. 7, and their second dosed by Oct. 15.

"After October 15, TOH will examine the vaccination rate of our staff and determine whether further measures are required to ensure the safety of our health-care environment," said the Ottawa Hospital in a statement on Aug. 24.

PRIVATE LONG-TERM CARE HOMES

Chartwell Retirement Residences, Revera Living, Sienna Living and Extendicare announced all employees must be fully vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Employees have until Oct. 12 to receive two doses.

Algonquin College

Algonquin College says all students, employees, contractors and visitors will require proof of vaccination – unless exempted – in order to attend in-person activities at campuses in Ottawa, Pembroke and Perth.

You must receive your first dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 7, and receive your second dose by Oct. 12.

Carleton University

Students, staff and faculty must be fully vaccinated to set foot on the Carleton University campus this fall.

Carleton says any students, staff and faculty coming on to campus must attest to receiving their first dose by Sept. 8 and their second dose no later than Oct. 15.

"Unvaccinated individuals without an approved permitted exemption will not be able to attend campus or any university activity in person," said Carleton University in a statement on its website.

Students living in residence must be fully vaccinated.

University of Ottawa

The University of Ottawa said on Aug. 10 that all students, faculty, staff and visitors must have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 7 and must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 in order to set foot on campus.

La Cite

La Cite College says anyone wanting to attend campus will need to be fully immunized.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for full-time and part-time staff and students.

BANKS

TD Bank, RBC and CIBC have announced mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for employees.

CIBC and RBC set a deadline of Oct. 31 for employees to be vaccinated. TD says its policy will require employees to receive two doses of the COVID-19 to enter the office on or after Nov. 1.