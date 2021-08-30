OTTAWA -- Quebec rolls out its new COVID-19 vaccine passport this week.

Starting Sept. 1, residents 13 and older will be required to use the COVID-19 vaccine passport to access non-essential services in Gatineau and across Quebec, including indoor dining at restaurants, gyms, festivals, theatres and other places.

Quebec's COVID-19 vaccine passport is not available to Ontario residents, but residents living in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will still be able to access non-essential services in Gatineau by showing their proof of vaccination card.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what Ottawa residents need to know about Quebec's COVID-19 vaccination passport.

Visiting Quebec

The Quebec government says Ottawa residents travelling to Quebec must show photo ID and proof of COVID-19 vaccination issued by Ontario's Ministry of Health. You will need to have two doses of one of the following recognized vaccines:

Pfizer-BioNTech

Moderna

AstraZeneca

Covishield

Janssen (only one dose required)

Last week, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube told reporters there are no additional requirements for visitors to Quebec who want to access places like restaurants and live events.

Where can Ontarians get a proof of COVID-19 vaccination

You should have received a proof of vaccination receipt in person or by email when you received your COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa and across Ontario.

You can visit https://covid19.ontariohealth.ca/ to download your vaccination receipts from Ontario's Ministry of Health.

Places and activities requiring the COVID-19 vaccination passport

Starting Sept. 1, the following locations, events and activities will require the vaccination passport (or a proof of vaccination for Ontario residents)

Bars and restaurants

Bars and restaurants, including patios

Fast food restaurant dining rooms

Nightclubs

Microbreweries

Distilleries

Shopping mall food courts

Performance venues, movie theatres, sports venues

Performance venues

Stadiums and arenas

Auditoriums

Movie theatres

Any other type of hall or venue where performance arts, sporting events, or movies are presented.

Events and festivals

Outdoor events and festivals with more than 50 people

Sporting event or show (play, concert) in outdoor stadiums

Musical or comedy shows on an outdoor stage

Sports competitions (high-level or sporting association competition)

Outdoor movie theatres

Agricultural fairs, arts and craft shows

Festivals or other types of celebrations

Walks, marathons

Golf tournaments

Immersive or walking tours

Arcades, theme parks, amusement parks and centres, recreation centres and water parks

Indoor skydiving

Amusement centres with trampolines

Paintball or laser tag

Go-karting

Amusement rides

Escape games

Amusement centres for kids

Historical or themed villages (e.g., Santa Claus village)

Bowling alleys, pool halls, and locations with similar games

Zoos, zoological gardens, aquariums, and similar sites

Biodomes, planetariums, insectariums

Botanical gardens

Fairs and exhibitions

Where are COVID-19 vaccination passports NOT required in Quebec?

Libraries

Museums

Private gatherings

Ceremonies (weddings, funerals)

Places of worship

Spas and saunas

Businesses offering personal and beauty care

Accommodations

For a complete list of places and activities requiring the COVID-19 vaccination passport, visit Quebec.ca.