OTTAWA -- Post-secondary students will begin returning to campuses later this month to begin the 2021-22 school year.

Classes are scheduled to begin the week of September 6.

Carleton University and the University of Ottawa have announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for students living in residence, and student-athletes competing in sports.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the COVID-19 vaccine policies for post-secondary institutions in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

ALGONQUIN COLLEGE

Algonquin College says there is no mandatory vaccine requirement for students or employees coming to campuses in Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke this fall.

"At present, there is no mandatory vaccination required for students or employees who need to be on Algonquin College’s campuses for academic activities – or those in Residence," said Algonquin College in a statement to CTV News Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 6.

"The college is working closely with Ottawa Public Health, in a coordinated way to strongly promote and encourage all college community members to participate in the vaccination rollout. However, Algonquin College remains flexible and is continuing to monitor evolving COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and recommendations related to vaccinations."

CARLETON UNIVERSITY

Campus

Carleton University says students who participate in activities that carry a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission must be fully vaccinated this school year. That includes students participating in music performance instruction.

On Thursday, Carleton announced that everyone in the Carleton community will be required to "self-declare" their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Residence

Carleton University says students living in residence will be required to be fully vaccinated this school year.

Students must receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 10, 2021, and their second dose no later than Oct. 15, 2021.

Athletics

Students competing in varsity and competitive club sports at Carleton University must be fully vaccinated to participate this school year.

Students must receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 10, 2021, and their second dose no later than Oct. 15, 2021.

UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA

Campus

The University of Ottawa is encouraging all students to get vaccinated before coming to campus in September. COVID-19 vaccines are not mandatory to step on campus.

Residence

The University of Ottawa says all students living in residence must be fully vaccinated. Students must have received a first dose before the move-in date. The second dose must be administered within the timeframe recommended by Ottawa Public Health.

Athletics

All uOttawa student-athletes must be fully vaccinated to compete this season.

According to the vaccination policy on the Gee-Gees website, student-athletes were required to have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 1. All Gee-Gees student-athletes must receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1.

Students who don't comply will be removed from the team's roster.

LA CITE

No information about COVID-19 vaccinations on the school's website.

QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY

Queen's University strongly encourages all faculty, staff, and students to get vaccinated prior to the beginning of the fall term. There is no mandatory vaccination policy.

Residence

Queen's University requires students living in residence to disclose their vaccination status within two days prior to their move-in date. Students are required to bring proof of vaccination with them to school and will be required to provide it upon request and/or after move in.

Students who indicate that they do not intend to be vaccinated are required to submit an attestation as to the reason they are not being vaccinated. Students are permitted to move in to residence without being vaccinated.

Queen's COVID-19 vaccination policy in residence states students who remain unvaccinated, "can expect, in the event of an outbreak, that they, upon the direction of KFLA Public Health, may be required to comply with additional measures, which could including moving to an isolation space."

ST. LAWRENCE COLLEGE

St. Lawrence College encourages all students and faculty to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination is not mandatory at St. Lawrence College.