Here's a look at eight things that will cost more in Ottawa starting April 1
As Ottawa residents deal with rising costs due to inflation, a bunch of new price hikes will hit wallets next weekend.
Fee hikes approved in the city of Ottawa's 2023 budget will take effect on April 1, and the carbon price and federal beverage alcohol duty will increase.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight things that will cost you more in Ottawa starting April 1.
Carbon price increase
It will cost you more to fill up the gas tank, as the federal government's carbon price increases.
The carbon pollution-pricing schedule calls for the minimum carbon pollution price to increase from $50 a tonne to $65 a tonne on April 1.
The Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation says that will increase the current 11.05 cents per litre carbon price to 14.31 cents per litre of gas.
A Gatineau resident fills up the gas tank at a station in Ottawa on Sunday. He says the price of gas is about 17 cents a litre cheaper in Ottawa. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
Alcohol tax
The cost of your favourite alcoholic drink is set to increase on April 1.
The federal beverage alcohol duty will increase 6.3 per cent.
According to the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, the cost of a 750 ml bottle or a six-pack of beer may increase by about 5 to 10 cents, while a bottle of hard alcohol could increase by as much as 70 cents.
Alcohol excise duties are imposed at the manufacturing level and adjusted annually based on inflation.
On-street parking permits
The city of Ottawa is increasing the cost for on-street parking permits, effective April 1.
The cost of a residential on-street parking permit will increase $18 to $733 a year.
A monthly residential on-street parking permit will increase $0.75 to $34 for the April to November period, while a December to March monthly permit jumps $4 to $159.
Motorists buying a residential visitor parking permit per week in the April to November period will see a $0.25 increase to $8.50.
Hourly on-street parking permit costs remain unchanged at $4 an hour.
The City of Ottawa is set to recommend paid parking along the Somerset-Wellington-Richmond corridor, a plan most business owners and residents oppose. (Tyler Fleming/CTV Ottawa, October 31, 2016)
Rental fees
It will cost you more to rent arenas, sports fields and theatres in Ottawa, starting on Saturday.
Arena rentals will increase 2.6 per cent to $323.79 for adults, $194.09 for minors and $150.99 for non-prime time ice.
Users will pay 2 per cent more to rent sports fields, ball diamonds and artificial turf fields.
Parents watch over their kids at Ottawa's Bell Sensplex on Monday, Feb. 7, 2012.
Recreation fees
Users will be paying more for some memberships at city of Ottawa facilities, starting on April 1.
The 2023 city of Ottawa budget includes a 2 per cent increase for Aquafitness, Fitness, Multi-Visit, Personal Training, Swimming and Museum memberships.
Memberships
- Aquafitness – up 2 per cent to $52.58-$857.08
- Fitness – up 2 per cent to $24.14-$958.39
- Multi-Visit – up 2 per cent to $2.03-$10.56
- Museum – 2 per cent increase to $37.44
- Personal Training – up 2 per cent to $22.56-$63.64
- Seniors Centres – up 2 per cent to $21.22-$26.64
- Swim – 2 per cent increase to $23.47-$617.19
- Skating – up 2 per cent to $10.83 - $322.25
The cost of hourly program registration for aquatics, certification, day cams and fitness increased on March 18.
Police Record Checks
The cost for some police record checks and criminal record checks through Ottawa police will increase on April 1.
The 2023 budget called for a $2 increase for police record checks for vulnerable sector employment to $69.
The cost of a police record check for adoption will jump $2 to $112, while a pardon application will cost an extra $2 to $69.
A Criminal Record Check will cost $69, up from $67.
An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
Saying I Do!
It will cost you more to get married in the city of Ottawa, starting on April 1.
The cost of a marriage license will increase 2 per cent to $178.43.
You will also be paying more for a civil marriage ceremony at Ottawa City Hall.
The cost of a civil marriage during business hours, Monday to Friday will increase from $153 to $156.06. Civil marriages on a Friday evening or a Saturday afternoon will cost $234.09, up from $229.50.
(Trung Nguyen / pexels.com)
