Here is what will happen Thursday for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller's funeral in Ottawa

The Ontario Provincial Police have released more details about the police funeral for Sgt. Eric Mueller, who was killed in an attack in Bourget, Ont.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. Mueller's family, their guests, members of the Ontario Provincial Police, and representatives from other police and emergency services will attend the private event. The funeral service is not open to the public.

OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller was killed in the line of duty Thursday morning. OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says Mueller died after being shot in Bourget, Ont. (OPP/release)

The City of Clarence-Rockland will show a live broadcast of the funeral service at the Bourget Community Centre at 19 Lavigne St. It will be open to the public at 10:30 a.m. in advance of the service at 11 a.m. A book of condolences will be available to sign at the community centre. Condolences can also be sent online.

CTV News will also livestream the funeral service.

Mueller, 42, was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call at a home in Bourget, Ont. on May 11. Two other officers were injured in the shooting. A 39-year-old man is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the case.

PROCESSION

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home in Rockland at approximately 9 a.m. and travel west on Highway 17 to Highway 174, Highway 417, and then onto Palladium Drive, Campeau Drive and Huntmar Drive before arriving at the arena at approximately 9:50 a.m.

Beginning at approximately 9:15 a.m., OPP and other attending services' members will begin marching south from the intersection of Campeau Drive and Huntmar Drive to the Canadian Tire Centre. Members will position along Huntmar Drive, Palladium Drive, Frank Finnigan Way, and Cyclone Taylor Boulevard to honour the funeral procession as it passes by.

Members of the public will be permitted to stand along Palladium Drive in Canadian Tire Centre Lot 4 and 5 to observe the procession. This will be pedestrian-only access. OPP say no public vehicles will be permitted. People are also welcome to stand on highway overpasses to witness the procession, keeping public safety and road safety in mind.

The OPP funeral procession for Sgt. Eric Mueller will leave Rockland, Ont. at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18, and travel to the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

ROAD CLOSURES

Several roads around the Canadian Tire Centre will be affected Thursday for the funeral procession.

Huntmar Road will be closed at 6 a.m. between Campeau and Palladium drives, with the closure extending to Maple Grove Road at 8:45 a.m.

Palladium Drive will be closed between Huntmar Drive and Silver Seven Road beginning at 8:45 a.m.

Huntmar and Palladium Drives should be open by 11 a.m. at the latest, once everyone is inside for the funeral service. Cyclone Taylor and Frank Finnegan will remain closed until approximately 2 p.m. to ensure a safe egress after the service ends.

Sections of Palladium Drive and Huntmar Drive will be closed Thursday, May 18, for the funeral of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller at the Canadian Tire Centre.

FLOWERS AND DONATIONS

For anyone who wishes to send flowers, they can be sent to Théo Brunet & Sons Funeral Home located at 2419 Laurier St., Rockland, Ont., K4K 1K2.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be provided to the Canadian Cancer Society and the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).