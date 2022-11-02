Here are the plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards if CUPE strikes on Friday
Eight school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will close schools and shift to online learning if education workers go on strike on Friday.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees says it's 55,000 employees will go on strike "until further notice" unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
“Without anything changing, we are on strike until further notice starting Friday unless a deal is reached,” president Laura Walton said Wednesday afternoon.
Only three school boards have said classes will proceed in-person as scheduled if CUPE members go on strike: The Ottawa Carleton District School Board, the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est and the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board.
All other school boards say classes will shift to remote/online learning.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the plans for all school boards in the event of a strike by CUPE members on Friday.
SCHOOLS CLOSED
OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says if CUPE members go on strike, all schools will be closed on Friday and students will shift to online learning.
"On the first day of the strike (Friday, November 4, 2022),educators will reach out to each student during their regularly assigned class time to ensure they have the devices and information they need to participate in remote learning," the Ottawa Catholic School Board said.
"Staff will spend this day preparing for the move to remote learning and troubleshooting and access or technology issues. On the second day of the strike, students will attend classes remotely and follow the same schedule as when attending in-person learning."
CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST ONTARIEN
Ottawa's French Public school board says it will shift to online learning in the event of a strike by CUPE members.
Friday will be devoted to preparation for online learning, and all classes will shift to remote learning on Monday, Nov. 7.
UPPER CANADA DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The Upper Canada District School Board says all schools will be closed to students if CUPE participates in "any kind of labour action or protest that takes staff out of schools."
All classes will shift to online learning.
"We cannot safely operate schools without these employees," the board said.
"Over the next few days, we will be preparing for remote learning in the event our schools close due to labour unrest. If you use a child care provider that operates out of our schools, please contact them directly with questions about if/how care will continue."
All community use of schools will be suspended if CUPE members are on strike.
CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD OF EASTERN ONTARIO
The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says if an agreement is not reached, all schools will be closed as of Friday morning.
"Students will then move to remote learning at that time," the CDSBEO said.
"Please know that we do not make this decision lightly, and we understand the impact this will have on families. Without CUPE workers on-site, however, we simply cannot ensure safe conditions for all students and staff."
RENFREW COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The Renfrew County District School Board says if CUPE members go on strike on Friday, all students will be moved to remote learning.
Families that need a Chromebook for remote learning are asked to contact the school directly.
LIMESTONE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The Limestone District School Board says it has "no choice but to close schools and pivot to emergency remote learning" if CUPE members go on strike on Friday.
"Given the range of critical roles and services provided by CUPE members in Limestone, we cannot safely operate schools and offer in-person learning."
The board says more information about remote learning will be released in the coming days.
"To start, this learning will have to be asynchronous, with educators posting assignments/tasks for students to complete."
ALGONQUIN AND LAKESHORE CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board says all schools will be closed on Friday in the event of a strike.
If the strike continues, asynchronous online learning will take place for all students starting on Monday, Nov. 7.
All before or afterschool care programs will not be in operation at any ALCDSB school sites for the duration of any job action.
HASTINGS AND PRINCE EDWARD DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
Students will shift to online learning in the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board in the event of a strike.
"After reviewing contingency planning data, it is clear that if education support staff job action occurs, which includes strike or protest, schools cannot safely remain open," the board said.
The board says online learning will be asynchronous during a possible strike, and all before and after school programs will be paused.
OPEN SCHOOLS
OTTAWA CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
All schools will remain open.
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says none of its employees are represented by CUPE.
CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST
All Schools will remain open, according to the CECCE.
RENFREW COUNTY CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD
The Renfrew County Catholic School Board says all schools will remain open.
Any community use of schools events scheduled from Friday, Nov. 4 until Sunday, Nov. 6 will be cancelled.
The Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien has not released any details on plans in the event of a strike by CUPE.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Lawsuit seeks to make all convoy truckers and donors liable for damages
Lawyer leading class-action lawsuit over Ottawa protest wants to add all Freedom Convoy truckers and donors as defendants to multimillion-dollar litigation
Opposition MPs team up to pass motion calling for federal audit of ArriveCan
Opposition MPs joined forces on Wednesday to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan.
More than 100 inquiries and reports of injuries, incidents made to Health Canada since dry shampoo recall
After more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products were recalled in Canada due to the presence of the cancer-causing chemical benzene, Health Canada says it has since received more than 100 related reports of incidents or injuries related to the products.
Emergencies Act inquiry hears from 'Freedom Convoy' lawyer and prominent protesters
Testimony from key players in the 'Freedom Convoy' protests is continuing in Ottawa on Wednesday, with the Public Order Emergency Commission hearing from lawyer Keith Wilson, and a few of the faces of the protests: Tom Marazzo and Pat King. Here are the highlights from Wednesday's hearing, so far
Girl hurt after stepping on board of nails buried in sandy Ontario parking lot
The Mahon family was wrapping up a beautiful day on Port Elgin’s beach when their daughter stepped on something sharp in the sandy parking lot.
Abortion-rights protesters briefly interrupt U.S. Supreme Court
Protesters opposed to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday and urged women to vote in next week's elections.
Speaker denies NDP request for emergency debate on Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause
The federal New Democrats' attempt to have the House of Commons hold an emergency debate to discuss Ontario Premier Doug Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers, has failed.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
Half of Ontario NDP ejected from legislature after outbursts over back-to-work legislation
Sixteen members of the Ontario New Democratic Party were escorted out of the legislature one-by-one during Wednesday’s question period after making outbursts over legislation that prevents education workers from striking.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police members don't have confidence in Chief Kinsella, vote indicates
An internal vote within Atlantic Canada’s largest police force shows the majority of Halifax Regional Police members do not have confidence in their chief of police.
-
Man arrested following weapons complaint, no threat to public: Halifax police
Police say a man has been arrested following a weapons complaint that prompted five schools to be placed under a hold-and-secure order in the Fairview area of Halifax Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Visibly shaken up': Alleged Fredericton carjacking ends outside Salisbury, N.B.
Chris Brown says he couldn't believe it when he heard how one of his vehicles was stolen Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
-
Police release image of teen boy suspected in fatal shooting on Toronto school grounds
Toronto Police Service has released the image of a teen boy who allegedly shot two other teenagers, killing one, in front of a public school Monday afternoon.
-
Temporary principal appointed after mass work refusals at Toronto school
The Toronto District School Board has appointed a temporary principal at York Memorial Collegiate Institute after several members of the school's administration, including the current principal, did not show up for work amid apparent safety issues.
Montreal
-
Quebec eyes new bill to make oath to King optional, but will it be enough to change the rules?
The Quebec government says it intends to soon table a bill to make swearing an oath to the King optional for MNAs in the national assembly, even though it remains unclear whether or not the province has the power to do that without amending the Canadian constitution.
-
Quebec to open two nurse-run clinics in Montreal to ease emergency room crisis
Quebec's health minister on Tuesday promised that his new three-point plan to ease emergency room overcrowding will show results in a few weeks, as ER doctors warned that the network has reached a 'breaking point.'
-
Quebec City altercation leaves one dead, two injured
A violent altercation involving several people left one person dead and two injured in a Quebec City residence on Tuesday evening. According to Quebec City police (SPVQ), two men involved in the altercation were arrested.
Northern Ontario
-
Best friend of Sudbury murder-suicide victim speaks out
Friends of a Greater Sudbury family who were found dead last weekend are sharing fond memories of the family, even as they deal with feelings of shock and numbness.
-
Sex assault lawsuit survives Laurentian’s insolvency process
A woman suing Laurentian University for $5 million for allegations of sexual assault in the 1970s can continue her case despite the school’s insolvency process.
-
Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services
A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.
London
-
Girl hurt after stepping on board of nails buried in sandy Ontario parking lot
The Mahon family was wrapping up a beautiful day on Port Elgin’s beach when their daughter stepped on something sharp in the sandy parking lot.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
-
Working roofers in London, Ont. scramble as fire comes up from unit through roof
14 roofers working at an industrial complex on Exeter Road in London were “scared” as a fire below them started coming up through the roof. Thomas Roofing was doing work at 203 Exeter Road on Wednesday when a fire started in one of the units. Damages are currently pegged at $500,000.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
A 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man are facing multiple charges after cannabis edibles with packaging indicating high levels of THC were handed out to children in Winnipeg on Halloween.
-
Who is out and who is in: Mayor Gillingham announces his inner circle
Winnipeg's new mayor has announced who will be in his inner circle, leaving some members who endorsed his opponent Glen Murray on the outside looking in.
-
Heavy snow, freezing rain to hit these parts of Manitoba
Parts of northern Manitoba are expected to receive between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow this week.
Kitchener
-
Some Waterloo region schools to close starting Friday if CUPE workers strike
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a walkout on Friday – with the possibility of an extension “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
-
Chemical spill leads to evacuations in Tillsonburg
A chemical spill in Tillsonburg, Ont. has resulted in road closures and evacuations.
-
Several youths sent to hospital after consuming suspected drugs, police say
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of youths experiencing symptoms like laboured breathing and drowsiness after consuming suspected drugs in Waterloo.
Calgary
-
Wallop of winter weather causes crashes, snow-covered roads in Calgary
The City of Calgary says its crews are continuing to clear major roads after a dump of snow that drastically slowed the Wednesday morning commute.
-
Calgary man charged in weekend shooting in Whitehorn
Calgary police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in the community of Whitehorn on Sunday.
-
Calgary could see record-breaking year for home sales in 2022: CREB
The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city is on track to record a record year for home sales, even as the number of transactions in October fell 15 per cent from the year before.
Saskatoon
-
Handgun sales at Saskatoon gun shop shot up before ban
For Saskatoon's Back Forty Guns and Gear, the lead-up to the freeze on handgun sales was great for business.
-
Dangerous person alert cancelled following shooting in Melville: Sask. RCMP
The dangerous person's alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Traffic light repairs could lead to Circle Drive traffic snarl
Drivers have been advised to expect delays on Circle Drive at Avenue C this morning after a traffic light malfunction.
Edmonton
-
Death of woman near Whyte Avenue not suspicious: police
Police say the death of a woman on Halloween is not suspicious.
-
Edmonton woman wins $1M, $70M lottery prize in Calgary still unclaimed
An Edmonton woman won $1 million in the Oct. 18 LOTTO MAX draw.
-
'It doesn't make sense': Edmonton public school trustees oppose voucher funding in education
The Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) delivered a preemptive strike Tuesday against voucher-system education funding in Alberta.
Vancouver
-
'Always a hero': Thousands pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
Fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang had an extraordinary and unwavering faith in humanity, her family said during an emotional funeral service Thursday.
-
Doug McCallum could have been run over without breaking bones, biomechanical engineer testifies
Holding-up the skeleton of a human leg, a biomechanical engineer testified in Surrey provincial court Wednesday that he examined photographs of outgoing mayor Doug McCallum’s foot, and the swelling he observed could indicate an injury.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2-year sentence for former Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda on sex charges
A provincial court judge in North Vancouver has handed a two-year sentence to Bob Birarda, a former Vancouver Whitecaps and Soccer Canada coach, for sex offences involving four female athletes.
Regina
-
Traffic collision causes partial closure of Regina Bypass: police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) reported a traffic collision on the Regina Bypass, which has led to a partial closure of the highway.
-
$500 affordability cheque distribution to begin week of Nov. 14: province
The distribution of $500 affordability cheques from the Saskatchewan government will begin the week of Nov. 14, the province said in a news release.
-
Dangerous person alert cancelled following shooting in Melville: Sask. RCMP
The dangerous person's alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.