Woman missing, man rescued on Ottawa River after going out in a kayak, canoe

A search is underway in the Ottawa River for a 30-year-old woman reported missing while kayaking near Pembroke, Ont..

Ontario Provincial Police say two people went out in a kayak and a canoe Tuesday night near the Highway-148 bridge to Allumette Island.

A 34-year-old man was rescued by a resident.

OPP Emergency Response Team, multiple Marine Units, Surete du Quebec, Pembroke Fire Department and County of Renfrew Paramedics are still searching for the woman.