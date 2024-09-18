OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Woman missing, man rescued on Ottawa River after going out in a kayak, canoe

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    A search is underway in the Ottawa River for a 30-year-old woman reported missing while kayaking near Pembroke, Ont..

    Ontario Provincial Police say two people went out in a kayak and a canoe Tuesday night near the Highway-148 bridge to Allumette Island.

    A 34-year-old man was rescued by a resident.

    OPP Emergency Response Team, multiple Marine Units, Surete du Quebec, Pembroke Fire Department and County of Renfrew Paramedics are still searching for the woman.

