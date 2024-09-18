Hot, humid weather continues in Ottawa this Wednesday
The higher-than-average temperatures continue in Ottawa this Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud.
Environment Canada calls for a high of 28 C – humidex 32 – and fog patches dissipating this morning. A low of 12 C and a few clouds are in the forecast for tonight.
Thursday will also see a high of 28 C, but with humidex it will feel like 33. A mix of sun and cloud and fog patches dissipating in the morning are in the forecast. Clear skies and a low 13 C are in the forecast for the night.
Sunny skies with a high of 24 C are in the forecast for Friday. Clear skies and a low of 12 C are forecasted for the night.
The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 19 C and a low of 9 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Explosions witnessed at Beirut funeral for Hezbollah members and a child killed in pager attack
Multiple explosions went off Wednesday at the site of a funeral for three Hezbollah members and a child killed by exploding pagers the day before, according to Associated Press journalists at the scene.
BREAKING First Conservative motion attempting to bring down Liberals to simply ask if House has confidence in Trudeau
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has confirmed his party is putting forward a non-confidence motion next week and the wording is very straight forward.
Record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot tickets sold in Ontario, Quebec
Two lucky people in Ontario and Quebec will split Tuesday’s record-breaking $80-million Lotto Max jackpot.
Rogers Communications to buy out Bell's share of MLSE for $4.7 billion
Rogers Communications Inc. is buying out Bell's 37.5 per cent share of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion, giving it 75 per cent ownership of the sports conglomerate.
BREAKING Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez to step down, will stay on as MP
Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez is set to announced he’s stepping down from cabinet and as the Quebec lieutenant on Thursday, but he’ll remain an MP, CTV News has confirmed.
8-year-old Ohio girl takes her family's SUV, drives to Target
An 8-year-old girl took an SUV from her Ohio home and drove for miles to a store where she was later found unharmed, authorities said.
Affordability crisis could be reaching its peak in Canada, economist says
With Canada's annual inflation rate reaching the central bank's two per cent target, the country's affordability crisis could be peaking, according to an economist.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, goes back to work days after cancer treatment update
Catherine, Princess of Wales has held her first engagement since revealing that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.
Ukrainian drones strike a major military depot in a Russian town northwest of Moscow
Ukrainian drones struck a large military depot in a town deep inside Russia overnight, causing a huge fire and forcing some residents to evacuate, a Ukrainian official and Russian news reports said Wednesday. At least 13 people were injured, Russia's Health Ministry added.
Atlantic
-
Expert says warm September in Maritimes could cause higher aggression in bees and wasps
Experts say the higher Maritime temperatures make wasps and hornets more territorial and aggressive in the late summer.
-
Check your ticket: Lotto Max ticket worth $1M sold in New Brunswick
Someone in New Brunswick has a million reasons to smile, according to Atlantic Lottery.
-
Why it's 'very hard' to find work in Canada
Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.
Toronto
-
Homicide unit notified after 'incident' at park north of Toronto: YRP
York Regional Police say the Homicide Unit has been notified following an "incident" at a park in Keswick.
-
Large, smoky fire breaks out at condo under construction in Toronto's east end
Firefighters are battling a large, smoky fire at a condominium under construction in Toronto's north Riverdale area.
-
Toronto police launch pilot to speed up transfer of care for individuals apprehended under Mental Health Act
Toronto police are launching a one-year pilot program in collaboration with three Toronto hospital networks to expedite the transfer of care for individuals apprehended under the Mental Health Act.
Montreal
-
Black Lives Ruined: Black men asked to sign NDAs to settle racial profiling cases
Black men who are the victims of racial profiling and harassment by police forces in Quebec say they are being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to receive their settlement cheques.
-
Federal minister Pablo Rodriguez to run for Quebec Liberal leadership
Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez will run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ).
-
Quebecer wins big in historic $80M Lotto Max jackpot
A Quebecer is one of two people who won big in the record-breaking $80 million Lotto Max jackpot.
Northern Ontario
-
One person dead following North Bay industrial incident
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
-
'It's ridiculous': Ontario man told to pay $1,000 to end water heater contract
An Ontario man was surprised to learn he would have to pay a $1,000 penalty to cancel his water heater rental. 'I was shocked that the penalty I had to pay was almost the cost of a brand new water heater,' James Alves, of Etobicoke, told CTV News Toronto.
-
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian in ICU after getting struck by vehicle
Windsor police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by a vehicle in south Windsor.
-
-
Ward 6 kicks off series of meetings in the city
Windsor ward meetings have begun, with councillor conversations and resident reservations. Coun. Ed Sleiman was up first in the series of meetings, giving residents a public forum for face time with councillors and city officials.
London
-
The City of London is calling and wants to know what you think
If your phone rings with a number you don't recognize, it could be the City of London calling. This year's resident satisfaction survey is taking place until Oct. 6.
-
-
Perth County crash sends motorcycle driver to hospital
A motorcycle driver has serious injuries after a crash in Perth County. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Highway 8 between Perth Road 179 and Perth Road 168.
Kitchener
-
-
City of Guelph proposes bylaw to protect renters
City council approved an 'evictions survey' during Tuesday night’s meeting to get a better snapshot of the impacts of evictions occurring within Guelph.
-
Cyclist dies following collision with pickup truck
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Wellington Road 18, just west of Salem.
Barrie
-
Weekend GO Transit Barrie Line closed for repairs
GO Transit will be using buses on the Barrie Line this weekend due to track upgrades and repairs.
-
People posing as Friends are allegedly scamming Friends on Facebook: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are warning social media users about recent scams.
-
New clinic for kids providing hospital alternative
As hospital emergency departments continue to be overwhelmed amidst an ongoing shortage of physicians in Ontario, there's a new Orillia operation hoping to ease the pressure.
Winnipeg
-
Kinew denies claims of toxic, dysfunctioncal government made by ousted MLA
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said an MLA ousted from his caucus this week was given a choice before he was shown the door.
-
How much rain fell in southern Manitoba over the past few days
Southern Manitoba was hit with torrential downpours, overland flooding and thunderstorms at the start of the week, with some communities receiving upwards of 200 millimetres (mm) of rain.
-
Prosthetic leg, live goldfish among items left on Winnipeg buses
There's nothing average about some of the stuff that gets lost on the bus
Calgary
-
Facing loss of Alberta funding, halt of planned Calgary Green Line could cost $2.1B
Calgary city council has voted to end work on the first phase of its long-sought $6.2-billion Green Line light rail transit project at a cost of at least $2.1 billion.
-
Alberta to boost spending on new K-12 school construction over next three years by $6.5B to $8.6B
Alberta's premier announced a plan Tuesday evening during a televised address her government will boost the amount of money being spent on new school construction over the next three years to $8.6 billion, an increase of $6.5 billion from what was originally promised in the 2024 budget.
-
Rent, mortgage costs still concerning for Albertans despite cooling inflation
Canada’s annual inflation rate has reached the central bank’s two per cent target for August, but many consumers in Alberta are still feeling the pinch of high costs for shelter, rents and mortgages.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Fire consumes multi-unit building, several townhomes in Desrochers
Flames tore through a residential development, including both homes that were occupied and under construction, in southwest Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
-
'A matter of luck whether or not you make it out alive': Excessive speeders taunt police by posting crimes online
Whether you've been shaken awake by revving engines in the dead of night, or passed on the Anthony Henday like you're standing still, most Edmontonians have some experience with sports cars or motorcycles driving dangerously on city streets.
-
Alberta to boost spending on new K-12 school construction over next three years by $6.5B to $8.6B
Alberta's premier announced a plan Tuesday evening during a televised address her government will boost the amount of money being spent on new school construction over the next three years to $8.6 billion, an increase of $6.5 billion from what was originally promised in the 2024 budget.
Regina
-
'I thought I was dead': Man electrocuted, burned at SaskPower hydro dam calls for compensation
May 9, 2022 was the day Blayne McKay thought he was going to die. He called his wife to say goodbye, after getting electrocuted at the SaskPower Island Falls Hydroelectric Station, about 100 kilometres northwest of Flin, Flon.
-
Suspect still at large following assault investigation in Yorkton: RCMP
Three suspects have been arrested, while one remains at large, following an assault in the city of Yorkton.
-
Saskatoon
-
-
Emily Sanche tried to seek medical help for boyfriend before he fatally stabbed her, court hears
Catherine Sanche says her cousin and best friend Emily Sanche never feared her boyfriend Thomas Hamp would hurt her in the weeks leading up to her death in February 2022.
-
Support staff at Saskatoon public schools call for more safety supports after teen set on fire
Support staff at Saskatoon Public Schools are calling for urgent action and more funding to keep members safe in the wake of a brutal attack at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
B.C. municipality takes couple to court over under-construction 'eyesore'
A B.C couple has been ordered to stop living in a motorhome on the property where their under-construction home – which they were first given a permit to build more than six years ago – has become an “eyesore,” according to a recent court decision.
-
Man killed in crash between motorcycle, pickup in Langley: RCMP
The RCMP is investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck that closed down the Fraser Highway in Langley, B.C., late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Vancouver Island
-
-
'Certainly a wake-up call': B.C. police remind residents to lock their doors after family robbed
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning people to lock their doors after a Nanaimo-area family was robbed of a high-end vehicle, cash, a computer and other merchandise while they slept.
-
Bride's family speaks as West Vancouver woman sentenced for driving SUV into wedding party
Sixty-five-year-old Hong Xu, who drove her SUV into a crowd of people celebrating a wedding at her next-door neighbour's house in West Vancouver on Aug. 20, 2022, has been sentenced under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention.
Kelowna
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.