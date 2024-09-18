Hot, humid weather continues in Ottawa this Wednesday

The higher-than-average temperatures continue in Ottawa this Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 28 C – humidex 32 – and fog patches dissipating this morning. A low of 12 C and a few clouds are in the forecast for tonight.

Thursday will also see a high of 28 C, but with humidex it will feel like 33. A mix of sun and cloud and fog patches dissipating in the morning are in the forecast. Clear skies and a low 13 C are in the forecast for the night.

Sunny skies with a high of 24 C are in the forecast for Friday. Clear skies and a low of 12 C are forecasted for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 19 C and a low of 9 C.