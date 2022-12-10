Here are the holiday shipping deadlines for Ottawa, eastern Ontario residents to keep in mind

With two weeks left until Christmas Day, time is running out to ship packages domestically and internationally to arrive for Christmas morning.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at key dates to send your packages from Ottawa ahead of Dec. 25.

CANADA POST

Here are the deadlines to send cards and packages within Canada to arrive in time for Christmas.

Priority

Local: Dec. 22

Regional Zone: Dec. 21

National Zone: Dec. 21

Xpresspost

Local: Dec. 22

Regional Zone: Dec. 21

National Zone: Dec. 21

Expedited Parcel/Flat Rate Box

Local: Dec. 21

Regional Zone: Dec. 19-21

National Zone: Dec. 13-20

Regular Parcel

Local: Dec. 20

Regional Zone: Dec. 16-20

National Zone: Dec. 9-19

When to send international cards and packages to arrive on time

USA

Tracked Packet/Small Packet: Dec. 12

Expedited Parcel USA: Dec. 13

Xpresspost USA: Dec. 15

Priority Worldwide: Dec. 21

Popular sending Destinations

Asia

Priority Worldwide: Dec. 15

Australia

Priority Worldwide: Dec. 15

Central/South America and Caribbean

Priority Worldwide: Dec. 16

China

Priority Worldwide: Dec. 15

Europe

Priority Worldwide: Dec. 16

France

Priority Worldwide: Dec. 16

Xpresspost International: Dec. 12

Germany

Priority Worldwide: Dec. 16

Xpresspost International: Dec. 12

India

Priority Worldwide: Dec. 15

Japan

Priority Worldwide: Dec. 15

Xpresspost International: Dec. 12

Netherlands

Priority Worldwide: Dec. 16

Xpresspost International: Dec. 12

New Zealand

Priority Worldwide: Dec. 15

Switzerland

Priority Worldwide: Dec. 15

United Kingdom

Priority Worldwide: Dec. 16

Xpresspost International: Dec. 12

FEDEX

FedEx released a list of "Last Day to Ship" to arrive before Dec. 25.

Within Canada to most metropolitan areas

FedEx First Overnight/FedEx Priority Overnight: Dec. 22

FedEx Standard Overnight: Dec. 22

FedEx 2Day: Dec. 21

FedEx Economy: Dec. 20

FedEx Ground: Dec. 14

Canada to U.S.

FedEx International First/FedEx International Priority: Dec. 22

FedEx International Economy: Dec. 20

PUROLATOR

Purolator says you must send packages by: