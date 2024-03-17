OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Here are 11 tips to save money and eat healthy

    Produce
    The rising cost of living has affected almost everyone, but the Health Promotion and Education team at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) has a plan for you.

    uOttawa's team has prepared a list of things students can do to eat healthy without breaking the bank, the school said in a news release on its website.

    1. Make a weekly meal plan and shop accordingly

    2. Shop smart

    3. Buy in bulk

    4. Freeze strategically

    5. Attend nutrition events

    6. Cook at home as much as you can

    7. Avoid highly processed food

    8. Buy in-season produce

    9. Make your own salad dressing

    10. Make your own coffee

    11. Know where there’s support

    A new Leger survey has found that 64 per cent of Canadians think that the rate of inflation at the grocery store is worsening.

    Sylvain Charlebois, a Canadian researcher and professor in food distribution and policy at Dalhousie University, told CTV News Ottawa in February those results are shocking.

    "Over 60 per cent of Canadians have actually switched stores, their primary store, because there weren't enough discounts. That's a lot," he said.

    With files from Peter Szperling

