

CTV Ottawa





Two schools in the Ottawa Catholic School Board are without proper heat- because the heating system isn’t working.

There is no heat at Our Lady de Mount Carmel Catholic School in the east end and Our Lady Peace Catholic School in Bells Corners.

This summer the schools began upgrading its heating system. But a part is still on back order and the heat won’t work without it.

Our Lady de Mount Carmel sent a letter out to parents Thursday afternoon from the principal.

It says, “Accommodations are being made to ensure that all students and staff are comfortable. Students are being encouraged to dress warmly….We will continue to make sure our school is a safe and welcoming environment for everyone. “

For now classes are being heated with electric heaters.

Some parents are concerned about what the lack of heat means from their children. Jesmine Onyeukwu says “that makes me worried! Because in this weather heat is essential.”

Joanne Villeneuve says, “I feel like it should be on because the kids are probably freezing in class and have to wear their coats.

Her daughter Brooke is in grade six. She says the classroom is “freezing cold.”

Parents are expected to receive an update Friday.