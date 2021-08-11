OTTAWA -- A heat warning for parts of eastern Ontario, including Ottawa, remains in effect, with humidex values in the low 40s.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a low chance of showers or a possible thunderstorm in the morning followed by a muggy afternoon with a high of 31 C and a humidex of 41. We could see some sunny breaks by the late afternoon. The UV index is 5, or moderate.

A low chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm continues into the evening. The overnight low is a balmy 21 C, more than six degrees higher than the average low for this time of the year.

The heat warning could last into Thursday, Environment Canada says. The forecast for Thursday is mainly cloudy with a chance of showers, a risk of a thunderstorm, and a high of 30 C with a humidex of 38.

Friday's outlook is cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 28 C.

Cooler weather is expected to move in by the weekend. The current forecast calls for sunny days both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-twenties.

EMERGENCY COOLING CENTRES OPEN

The City of Ottawa has opened three emergency cooling centres to give people a place to escape from the heat.

The following sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: