OTTAWA -- It’s day two of a heat warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued the warning, saying “hot temperatures again today, before a slight reprieve this weekend."

The forecast calls for temperatures to hit 30C on Friday, with the humidex making it feel like 36 degrees.

After a weekend of temperatures hitting 29C on Saturday and 30C on Sunday, more hot and humid weather will arrive in time for Monday. Environment Canada says the “extreme temperatures will likely persist through the entire week.”

Here is a look at your weekend forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with a 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 30C, with the humidex it feels like 36.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Clearing overnight. Low 18C

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 29C

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 30C

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 31C

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34C