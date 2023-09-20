Health unit warns of risk of infection at Gananoque, Ont. salon

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit (LGLDHU) is alerting clients of a Gananoque, Ont. salon of the possibility being exposed to infection.

Clients of the 1000 Nails salon who received services such as manicures, pedicures and waxing services between March 2019 and Aug. 18, 2023 should contact their health-care providers after "repeated inspections that have identified significant infractions not meeting public health requirements," a news release from the health unit said.

The LGLDHU advised clients to "discuss the risk of potential exposure to infections, including blood-borne infections such as Hepatitis B, C and to a lesser extent, HIV," with their health-care providers.

CTV News Ottawa attempted to contact the owner of the salon but did not hear back.

To date, no infections linked to the salon have been reported.

"The Health Unit has identified that this operator may have used tools that were not properly cleaned and disinfected. While manicures, pedicures and waxing services are typically low risk for infection when proper infection prevention and control practices are followed, there is a risk that improper practices in this case may have caused skin infections from bacteria, and in rare circumstances may spread blood-borne infections."

The health unit says it is working with staff.

"We have worked diligently with the operator to ensure that they can demonstrate an understanding of infection control techniques, and that the necessary corrections have been made so the business can continue to operate," said Medical Officer of Health for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit Dr. Linna Li in a news release.