Six cases of legionellosis have been discovered in western Quebec.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais released no other details about the six cases on Friday, adding it has been unable to identify the potential source of the contamination.

"Every year, several cases of legionellosis are declared in the Outaouais," said the CISSS de l'Outaouais in a statement. "A common environmental source may not be identified after an investigation."

Legionellosis (Legionella, Legionnaires Disease) is a respiratory infection caused by a water-borne bacteria.

Health Canada says legionella bacteria are found in natural water sources such as lakes, rivers, ponds and streams. Certain conditions in buildings and homes can promote the growth of the bacteria, including hot tubs, pubic spas, plumbing systems in a home or large building and air conditioning systems.

The CISSS de l'Outaoauis says people at greater risk of developing complications are people aged 50 and over, people with chronic illnesses, and those with weakened immune systems.

Anyone who develops a fever, cough, difficulty breathing, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea are asked to contact Info-Sante at 811.