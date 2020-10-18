OTTAWA -- As city staff work on drafting the 2021 City of Ottawa budget, you can provide input on how your tax dollars should be spent next year.

Councillors are hosting virtual budget consultations over the next two weeks, and you can also provide budget input online through Engage Ottawa. The multi-ward sessions will allow residents to share budget comments and provide input on priorities and potential savings.

Council voted to cap the 2021 property tax increase at three per cent. That would translate into a $115 increase on most urban property tax bills. Transit fares are scheduled to increase 2.5 per cent.

Staff will table the 2021 draft budget on Nov. 4.

You must register in advance for the Zoom virtual budget consultations. Here is a look at the budget consultation schedule, and how to register.

Monday, October 19- 6:30 to 8 p.m.

To register, visit baywardbulletin.ca or contact one of the participating Councillors by email.

Ward 7 – Bay (Councillor Theresa Kavanagh) theresa.kavanagh@ottawa.ca

Ward 16 – River (Councillor Riley Brockington) riley.brockington@ottawa.ca

Ward 15 – Kitchissippi (Councillor Jeff Leiper) jeff.leiper@ottawa.ca

Monday, October 19 - 7 to 8 p.m.

To register, visit zoom.us

Ward 20 – Osgoode (Councillor George Darouze)

Ward 21 – Rideau-Goulbourn (Councillor Scott Moffatt)

Tuesday, October 20 - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

To register, visit zoom.us

Ward 1 – Orléans (Councillor Matthew Luloff)

Ward 2 – Innes (Councillor Laura Dudas)

Ward 11 – Beacon Hill-Cyrville (Councillor Tim Tierney)

Ward 19 – Cumberland (Councillor Catherine Kitts)

Thursday, October 22 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.

To register, contact one of the participating Councillors by email

Ward 10 – Gloucester-Southgate Ward (Councillor Diane Deans), Diane.Deans@ottawa.ca

Ward 16 – River (Councillor Riley Brockington), Riley.Brockington@ottawa.ca

Ward 17 – Capital (Councillor Shawn Menard), Shawn.Menard@ottawa.ca

Ward 18 – Alta Vista (Councillor Jean Cloutier), Jean.Cloutier@ottawa.ca

Thursday, October 22 6:30 p.m.

To register, visit zoom.us

Ward 12 – Rideau-Vanier (Councillor Mathieu Fleury)

Tuesday, October 27 - 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To register, contact one of the participating Councillors by email

Ward 3 – Barrhaven (Councillor Jan Harder), Jan.Harder@ottawa.ca

Ward 9 – Knoxdale-Merivale (Councillor Keith Egli), Keith.Egli@ottawa.ca

Ward 22 – Gloucester-South Nepean (Councillor Carol Anne Meehan), Carolanne.Meehan@ottawa.ca

Tuesday, October 27 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To register, visit zoom.us

Ward 12 – Rideau-Vanier (Councillor Mathieu Fleury)

Ward 13 – Rideau Rockcliffe (Councillor Rawlson King)

Ward 14 – Somerset (Councillor Catherine McKenney)

Ward 15 – Kitchissippi (Councillor Jeff Leiper)

Ward 17 – Capital (Councillor Shawn Menard)

Wednesday, October 28 7 to 8 p.m.

To register, visit zoom.us, passcode 433937

Ward 4 – Kanata North (Councillor Jenna Sudds)

Ward 6 – Stittsville (Councillor Glen Gower)

Ward 23 – Kanata South (Councillor Allan Hubley)

Thursday, October 29 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.

To register, contact the participating Councillor by email