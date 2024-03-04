'Harmful fumes' from drugs causes temporary closure of 2nd Ottawa safe consumption site
A second safe consumption site in the city of Ottawa has temporarily closed after harmful fumes from drugs caused staff members at the facility to become ill.
A statement from the Somerset West Community Health Centre in Chinatown says that it made the decision after they had two instances of staff members experiencing symptoms of nausea, dizziness and headaches.
The centre, which provides a space for people to bring pre-obtained drugs and use under professional supervision, says all staff has recovered.
"We recognize that temporarily closing the CTS will have an impact on our clients and community, and we are doing our best to minimize this impact by redeploying staff to our courtyard and continuing our outreach activities through the Drug Overdose and Prevention Education team and crisis outreach workers," read a statement from Somerset West Community Health Centre executive director Suzanne Obiorah.
"We understand this will be a challenging time and want to assure you that we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of everyone on site."
The closure comes after the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre also closed its supervised drug consumption services last week after eight staff members reported feeling similar symptoms.
Safe consumption site at the Somerset West Community Health Centre. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)The Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development says it was first notified of a "health and safety event" on Feb. 23 at the Sandy Hill site and an inspector visited the site on Feb. 27. The cause of the illness was not known at the time and the ministry did not provide any additional information, citing the ongoing investigation.
Ottawa Public Health has been monitoring a rise in suspected overdoses in the region. OPH data shows there were 90 visits to the emergency department because of a suspected overdose in the third week of February, the highest number so far this year.
The health centre says it is still welcoming clients and drop-ins for other services. It has been in contact with Ottawa Public Health and the Ministry of Health to advise them of the situation and seek guidance on reopening.
There are two other supervised consumption sites in Ottawa that remain open: Ottawa Public Health offers supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence St. and the Shepherds of Good Hope has a site at 230 Murray St
Correction
A previous version of this story said two staff members experienced illness at the site. In fact, it was two instances, not two staff, as noted in the original press release.
CTV News has corrected the error.
