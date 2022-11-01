Halloween spirit shines for one more night at Prescott Pumpkin Parade

A jack-o'-lantern on display at the annual Prescott Pumpkin Parade. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) A jack-o'-lantern on display at the annual Prescott Pumpkin Parade. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: With Ont. Premier Ford's approach, everyone will lose

In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes: 'Ontario Premier Doug Ford pretends to care about families and about the inflation that is robbing their purchasing power. Yet when he has the choice, instead of helping workers, he attacks them, removes their rights and tramples their ability to get a fair wage that would enable them to afford to live decently.'

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina