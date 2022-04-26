Greenhouse Tomato and Pasta Toss
The best dishes are often the simplest. In the time it takes to cook the pasta, the sauce is ready.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Serves 4
- 8 oz (250 g) uncooked capellini, vermicelli or spaghettini
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) butter
- 1 cup (250 mL) sliced fresh Ontario Mushrooms
- 1 Ontario Onion chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 Ontario Greenhouse Tomatoes, seeded and diced
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley
- Salt and pepper
- Grated Parmesan cheese
In saucepan, cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, melt butter; sauté mushrooms, onion and garlic until tender. Drain pasta; return to saucepan. Add vegetable mixture, tomatoes and parsley; toss to combine. Season to taste with salt, pepper and Parmesan cheese.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 8.5 grams
FAT: 24 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 48.5 grams
CALORIES: 444
FIBRE: 3 grams
