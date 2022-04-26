Greenhouse Tomato and Pasta Toss

The best dishes are often the simplest. In the time it takes to cook the pasta, the sauce is ready.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Serves 4

8 oz (250 g) uncooked capellini, vermicelli or spaghettini

spaghettini 1/2 cup (125 mL) butter

1 cup (250 mL) sliced fresh Ontario Mushrooms

1 Ontario Onion chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

2 Ontario Greenhouse Tomatoes, seeded and diced

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley

Salt and pepper

Grated Parmesan cheese

In saucepan, cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, melt butter; sauté mushrooms, onion and garlic until tender. Drain pasta; return to saucepan. Add vegetable mixture, tomatoes and parsley; toss to combine. Season to taste with salt, pepper and Parmesan cheese.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 8.5 grams

FAT: 24 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 48.5 grams

CALORIES: 444

FIBRE: 3 grams