Fresh Ontario Pizza Party Salad

There’s a good reason pizza is at the top of the hit parade – flavour, flavour and then flavour. So we have captured all the must haves in this super salad bursting with bright fresh Ontario Greenhouse vegetables and ramped up “Italiano” taste. This is the salad to bring to your next potluck party. Serve with garlic pita wedges.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Serves 8, or 16 cups (4 L)

Dressing:

1/3 cup (75 mL) olive oil

3 tbsp (45 mL) balsamic or red wine vinegar

red wine vinegar 3 cloves Ontario Garlic, crushed

2 tsp (10 mL) granulated sugar

2 tsp (10 mL) dried oregano leaves

1 tsp (5 mL) dried basil leaves

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1/2 tsp (2 mL) crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

2 anchovy fillets, finely chopped or 1 tsp (5 mL) anchovy paste (optional)



Salad:

1 small Ontario Red Onion

1 each Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow and Orange Pepper

3 firm but ripe Ontario Greenhouse Tomatoes

1 small head Ontario Greenhouse Leaf Lettuce

2 cups (500 mL) sliced Ontario Mushrooms

1 cup (250 mL) sliced Ontario Turkey Pepperoni

2 cups (500 mL) shredded Ontario Cheddar or Mozzarella cheese

Mozzarella cheese 1 cup (250 mL) coarsely torn fresh Ontario Basil Leaves

Dressing: Whisk together oil, vinegar, garlic, sugar, oregano, basil, salt and red pepper flakes and anchovies (if using). Cover and refrigerate if leaving more than 2 hours.

Salad: Thinly slice onion and peppers and place in large salad bowl. Cut tomatoes into wedges and squeeze out seeds and juice; coarsely chop and add to bowl. Whisk dressing and pour about half over salad; toss. (If making ahead, this can be left at room temperature for up to 2 hours for tomatoes to marinate.)

Just before serving, tear lettuce; add to salad along with mushrooms and pepperoni. Whisk remaining dressing; pour over salad and toss. Stir in half the cheese. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and basil.

Garlic Pita Wedges: Brush pitas with olive oil, then sprinkle with garlic powder or brush with garlic butter. Slice into wedges. Place on baking sheet in 350°F (180°F) oven for 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 11 grams

FAT: 20 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 11 grams

CALORIES: 260

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 385 mg