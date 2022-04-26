Chopped Kachumber Salad

This refreshing crisp Indian-inspired salad is a delicious accompaniment to any grill, curry or dahl. Equally tasty, spooned over burgers, tacos or scrambled eggs. Or serve with pappadum or grilled naan as a snack or starter – versatile, tasty and easy.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Serves 4 to 6

4 Ontario Mini Greenhouse Cucumbers, quartered and sliced (about 2 cups/500 mL)

1 Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow Pepper, diced

2 cups (500 mL) quartered Ontario Greenhouse Grape or Cherry Tomatoes

Cherry Tomatoes 1/2 cup (125 mL) diced Ontario Shallot or Red Onion

Red Onion 1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Coriander (Cilantro) Leaves

2 tbsp (25 mL) fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cumin

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and freshly ground black pepper

salt and freshly ground black pepper Pinch cayenne pepper

In large bowl, combine cucumbers, yellow pepper, tomatoes, shallot and coriander. Add lemon juice, cumin, salt, black pepper and cayenne; toss to combine. Taste and add more lemon juice if needed.

Tips: This salad is best served immediately to make sure the vegetables retain their crunch. If you like, chop the vegetables up to 2 hours ahead, cover and refrigerate. Add lemon juice and seasonings just before serving.

Swap fresh coriander (cilantro) with equal amount of chopped fresh Ontario mint.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (When recipe serves 6):

PROTEIN: 1 gram

FAT: 0 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 7 grams

CALORIES: 31

FIBRE: 1 gram

SODIUM: 200 mg