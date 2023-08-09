Green Goddess Dressing

This creamy dressing is a tasty combination of garlic and herbs with the surprise addition of fresh green peas. Serve over salad greens or drizzled over a cobb-style salad.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Makes 1 cup (250 mL)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (125 mL) fresh Ontario Green Peas

1/2 cup (125 mL) low fat mayonnaise

1/2 cup (125 mL) loosely packed fresh Ontario Flat Leaf Parsley Leaves

3 tbsp (45 mL) fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp (25 mL) plain low fat yogurt

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Chives

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

1 chopped Ontario Green Onion

Directions:

In blender, combine peas, mayonnaise, parsley, lemon juice, yogurt, chives, salt, pepper and green onion. Purée until smooth. Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (1 tbsp/15 mL):

PROTEIN: 0.5 grams

FAT: 2 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 2 grams

CALORIES: 30

FIBRE: 0 grams

SODIUM: 95 mg