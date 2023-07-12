Greater Madawaska, Renfrew ease fire restrictions

Municipalities in Renfrew County and the Ottawa Valley are relaxing fire restrictions, after the Restricted Fire Zone was lifted for Ontario.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry had issued a fire ban due to the dry conditions and the elevated risks of a forest fire.

On Tuesday, the ministry lifted the Restricted Fire Zone for all of Ontario.

The Town of Renfrew says it has lifted the fire ban, meaning that residents with a valid recreational outdoor burn permit can have an open-air fire.

The Township of Greater Madawaska says it is now in a Level 1 Fire Ban, which allows people to have campfires. A temporary suspension of all issued Burn Permits is still in place for all residents and property owners, according to the municipality.