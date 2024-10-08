2 people hurt in house fire near Algonquin College

Two people are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation after an early morning fire near Algonquin College.

The Ottawa Fire Services says a neighbour called 9-1-1 just after 3:30 a.m. reporting flames coming from the window of a one-storey bungalow on Rossland Avenue.

"Firefighters confirmed smoke and flames coming the first floor that had spread into the roof area of the home," Nick Defazio, Ottawa Fire Services Public Information Officer, told CTV News Ottawa.

"Firefighters initiated a fast attack and advanced a hose line inside."

The two residents of the home were on the front lawn when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Crews were forced to pull down parts of the ceiling to extinguish the fire that had spread into the roof and attic area.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV Morning Live a man and a woman were treated for serious burns and smoke inhalation and transported to hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.