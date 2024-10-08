2 people facing charges in connection to hate crime in Cornwall, Ont., police say

Two people, including a 15-year-old youth, are facing charges in connection to a hate crime in Cornwall, Ont. that included a Nazi flag spray-painted onto a business and a hateful phrase directed towards Jewish people, according to police.

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) launched an investigation into a mischief complaint on Sept. 22.

"Members of the CPS observed graffiti, which was spray-painted onto an Adolphus Street business," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The graffiti featured a Nazi flag and a hateful phrase directed toward Jewish people."

The Cornwall Police Service's Hate Crime Unit continued the investigation and released images of two suspects last month.

A 15-year-old youth from Cornwall is facing charges of failing to comply with a probation order and mischief under $5,000.

A 19-year-old from Cornwall is facing charges of mischief under $5,000 and counselling to commit an indictable offence, according to police.

“This type of behaviour has no place in our society, and we are hopeful that more members of our community will continue to feel comfortable reporting such incidents,” Staff Sgt. Tracey Pilon said in a statement.

“We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the members of the public who came forward with information that helped us identify those responsible.”