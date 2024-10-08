It's the coldest morning in Ottawa since April

You may want to find your toque and gloves this morning, as temperatures drop to the coldest point in Ottawa since late April.

The temperature was 1.8 C at 5 a.m., the lowest temperature since minus 2.8 C on April 26.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14 C.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 3 C.

Mainly cloudy on Wednesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for mainly sunny. High 15 C.

Saturday will have a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 16 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 5 C.