OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • A section of Highway 417 is closed in Ottawa's east end Tuesday morning

    Crews repair the barrier along Highway 417 near the Highway 174 ramp following a collision early Tuesday morning. (Ottawa Traffic Cameras/website) Crews repair the barrier along Highway 417 near the Highway 174 ramp following a collision early Tuesday morning. (Ottawa Traffic Cameras/website)
    Share

    It was a slow commute in Ottawa's east end Tuesday morning after an overnight crash on Highway 417 caused traffic gridlock on several roads.

    The westbound lanes of Highway 417 are closed between Innes Road and Highway 174 after the crash early Tuesday morning.

    Ontario Provincial Police say the single-vehicle crash involved a tractor-trailer, which hit the guard rail on the highway. 

    "Significant diesel spill from the fuel tanks," the OPP said. "Clean-up continues. Road will reopen when cleanup is done."

    Vehicles are advised to get off Highway 417 at Innes Road.

    Motorists reported traffic delays on Highway 417 and on Innes Road in the east end.

    A transport truck sits on Highway 417 after colliding with the barrier overnight. (Ottawa Traffic Cameras/website)

    At 6:45 a.m., crews could be seen repairing the concrete barrier along the inside lane of the highway.

    There is no word on when the highway will reopen.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    University of Toronto's Geoffrey Hinton wins Nobel Prize in physics

    A British-Canadian researcher has won the Nobel Prize in physics for work developing the foundations of machine learning and artificial intelligence. The University of Toronto's Geoffrey Hinton was awarded the prize Tuesday morning, along with Princeton University researcher John Hopfield.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News