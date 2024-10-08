A section of Highway 417 is closed in Ottawa's east end Tuesday morning
It was a slow commute in Ottawa's east end Tuesday morning after an overnight crash on Highway 417 caused traffic gridlock on several roads.
The westbound lanes of Highway 417 are closed between Innes Road and Highway 174 after the crash early Tuesday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say the single-vehicle crash involved a tractor-trailer, which hit the guard rail on the highway.
"Significant diesel spill from the fuel tanks," the OPP said. "Clean-up continues. Road will reopen when cleanup is done."
Vehicles are advised to get off Highway 417 at Innes Road.
Motorists reported traffic delays on Highway 417 and on Innes Road in the east end.
A transport truck sits on Highway 417 after colliding with the barrier overnight. (Ottawa Traffic Cameras/website)
At 6:45 a.m., crews could be seen repairing the concrete barrier along the inside lane of the highway.
There is no word on when the highway will reopen.
