Governor General receives first poppy of 2023 Poppy Campaign

The Royal Canadian Legion has launched the 2023 Poppy Campaign ahead of Remembrance Day with the annual tradition of giving the Governor General the first poppy.

Mary Simon, Commander-in-Chief of the Canadian Armed Forces, was presented the ceremonial first poppy at Rideau Hall on Friday.

"Each year, we are honoured by our Governor General's gracious support in wearing the first poppy," said Royal Canadian Legion Dominion president Bruce Julian in a news release. "Her acceptance reflects this symbol's importance in Canada, as a means of visually recognizing and thanking our fallen veterans."

Simon said she was honoured to receive the first poppy.

"Every year, from the end of October, until Remembrance Day, our country is full of vibrant, red poppies," she said. "It is a sign of respect. It is a signal that we will listen to the stories of veterans, reflect on their service, and carry their stories with us, wherever we go."

After receiving the first poppy, Simon presented poppies to veterans gathered in attendance at Rideau Hall.

"I'm honoured to receive the first poppy," said Simon. "I'm honoured to present poppies to the veterans, and I'm honoured to have with us, young people, who we are entrusting with these stories. I encourage Canadians, not just today but every day, to remember, honour and support our veterans."

Governor General Mary Simon (right) receives first poppy of the National Poppy Campaign at Rideau Hall on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

The poppy is Canada's symbol of remembrance for fallen military and RCMP veterans. Funds donated locally during the campaign are distributed locally, to help support veterans and their families, communities, and to promote remembrance.

"We know that the cost of war is enormous," said Simon. "So many lives over time have been lost to fighting. Canadians have been killed in two world wars, the Korean War, Afghanistan, and in countries around the world. It is a terrible thought. It is important that all Canadians, especially young Canadians, learn the stories of our veterans."

Vice-Admiral Lawrence Murray (Ret'd.), the Legion Grand President, said the presentation of the first poppy is a special occasion and thanked Simon for her support.

"Your support in helping to remember Canada's veterans, both past and present, by accepting the first poppy of 2023 is very much appreciated," he said. "Your strong support also bears witness to a proud history that dates back to the fifth of July, 1921, when the Great War Veterans' Association in Canada and its successor, the Royal Canadian Legion officially adopted the poppy as its symbol of remembrance."

Murray noted 2023 is the 75th anniversary of the first United Nations peacekeeping mission.

"The poppy also reminds us of the service of the many thousands of Canadians who have taken part in peacekeeping missions over the years. The poppy pays particular tribute to the 130 veterans who have given their lives during these peacekeeping missions."As part of the First Poppy presentation event, Rideau Hall displayed an image of the Legion's "Poppy Stories", which highlights new stories about veterans from peacekeeping missions this year. It is the second year for this initiative, which allows people to use a smart phone to scan their lapel poppy to read the personal story of a Canadian veteran.

The Legion's National Poppy Campaign launches annually on the last Friday in October and will begin on Oct. 27 this year.