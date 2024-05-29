Is Ottawa CityFolk about folk music, or music for all folk?

The lineup for the 2024 edition of CityFolk has been released.

Greta Van Fleet, Rise Against, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, The Beaches, and Milky Chance are set to take the stage at Lansdowne Park this September.

CityFolk is organized by the same people in charge of Ottawa Bluesfest, another music festival known for a lineup that has evolved beyond its name.

Executive Director Mark Monahan was asked by Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll about trying to create a schedule that can please as many music fans as possible.