Ottawa Catholic School Board joins $4.5 billion lawsuit against social media giants
The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and six other boards across Ontario are joining a lawsuit against tech giants like Meta, Snapchat and TikTok, accusing them of "disrupting student learning and the education system."
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Four school boards in the province, including the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, announced in March that they would be pursuing legal action against the tech giants in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit targeting social media and its impact on kids in the classroom.
On Wednesday, seven more schools joined that case, including the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB), York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB), Trillium Lakeland District School Board (TLDSB), Ottawa Catholic District School Board (OCSB), District School Board of Niagara (DSBN) and private schools Holy Name of Mary College School and Eitz Chaim.
The boards claim their legal action is targeting the "addictive properties" of social media on kids that have forced them to divert "significant resources" including, personnel, hours and funds. The announcement brings the total number of plaintiffs in the lawsuit to eleven, coming from a wide range of rural and urban, private and public school boards.
The boards are seeking $4.5 billion in damages.
"The lawsuits filed by these boards and schools claim social media products, intentionally designed for compulsive use, have rewired the way children think, behave, and learn and educators within these boards/schools have been left to manage the fallout," a press release on Wednesday said.
"The addictive properties of the products designed by social media giants have compromised all students' ability to learn, disrupted classrooms and created a student population that suffers from increasing mental health harms."
The boards have retained Neinstein LLP, a Toronto-based litigation firm, to represent them. The legal action has been launched against Meta Platforms Inc., Snap Inc. and ByteDance Ltd.
"Our commitment to student-focused education drives our innovative practices at the Ottawa Catholic District School Board. We believe in equipping our students with the tools for the future, and our approach to Deep Learning reflects this philosophy," said Thomas D'Amico, the director of education for the OCSB in Wednesday's news release.
"However, we recognize that social media products can impede our students' focus and hinder the development of key global competencies. That's why we are committed to advocating for safer social media environments for our students."
The Centre for Addition and Mental Health (CAMH) has found that approximately 91 per cent of Ontario students in grades 7 through 12 use social media daily. 31 per cent of students use social media for five hours or more everyday.
A TikTok spokesperson said in March that it has introduced safeguards such as parental controls, an automatic 60-minute screen time limit for users under 18 and age-restriction features.
"Our team of safety professionals continually evaluate emerging practices and insights to support teens' well-being and will continue working to keep our community safe," the statement said.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
The Ontario government announced last month a suite of measures to crack down on cell phones and social media use in schools. Students between Grade 7 and 12 will be banned from using their phones during class time, while students in kindergarden to Grade 6 will be asked to keep their phones on silent for the entire school day.
Social media sites will be banned from all school networks and devices.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING An uptick in tick-borne illnesses reported in Ontario
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
New COVID-19 subvariants become the dominant strains in Canada
More than four years after COVID-19 effectively shut down the world, two new variants of COVID-19 have become the dominant strains of the novel coronavirus in Canada.
Israel sends tanks into Rafah on raids amid Gaza-wide offensive
Israeli tanks mounted raids across Rafah in defiance of the World Court for a second day on Wednesday, after Washington said the assault did not amount to a major ground operation in the southern Gazan city that U.S. officials have warned Israel to avoid.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's expecting her first child. Here's what Canadians had to say
Canadian figure-skating icon Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child, she revealed via social media Tuesday.
Five more Ontario school boards join lawsuit against social media platforms
Five additional Ontario school boards and two independent private schools have joined a lawsuit against the owners of multiple social media platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook.
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
'Unruly passenger' forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.
A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an 'unruly passenger,' Mounties say.
In bizarre provocation, North Korea flies trash, manure balloons over the South
North Korea flew hundreds of balloons carrying trash and manure toward South Korea in one of its most bizarre provocations against its rival in years, prompting the South’s military to mobilize chemical and explosive response teams to recover objects and debris in different parts of the country.
Introducing peanut butter during infancy can help protect against a peanut allergy later on, new study finds
New evidence suggests that feeding children smooth peanut butter during infancy and early childhood can help reduce their risk of developing a peanut allergy even years later.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
-
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic disruptions in Dartmouth, N.S.
A tractor-trailer fire has closed two streets in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.
-
$1M lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton
A lotto ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Cape Breton.
Toronto
-
Five more Ontario school boards join lawsuit against social media platforms
Five additional Ontario school boards and two independent private schools have joined a lawsuit against the owners of multiple social media platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook.
-
Disabled Ajax mother on Toronto Eras Tour ticket sale: 'It's completely inaccessible'
When Charmaine Tuzi learned that Taylor Swift was bringing her "Eras Tour" to Toronto later this year, she was elated as one of the dates fell on her daughter's 13th birthday.
-
10 per cent of Canadians only making minimum monthly payment on their credit card: TransUnion
A new survey by TransUnion finds there's been an increase in delinquencies and about 10 per cent of Canadians only make the minimum monthly payment on their credit cards.
Montreal
-
2 men in hospital after collision in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
Two men are in hospital after a collision in Montreal's west-end Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
-
2 arrested in connection with wave of arson attacks in Laval
Laval police have arrested two people in connection with five suspected cases of arson.
-
Man faces kidnapping charges after Amber Alert issued in Quebec
A man accused of abducting two children in Quebec's Chaudiere-Appalaches region has been officially charged with kidnapping.
Northern Ontario
-
These are the worst roads in northern Ontario, CAA says
The annual Canadian Automobile Association’s worst roads list for 2024 is out and three of the five worst roads in the northern region are in North Bay.
-
Northern Ont. police say suspicious death is murder, identify victim as missing man
Police in northern Ontario identified the body found shot to death in the woods last week as a missing man saying it was murder.
-
Black bear kebabs make family sick with parasitic worms
It was supposed to be a celebration, but one family’s unique meal of black bear meat sent several members to the hospital instead.
Windsor
-
Child exploitation charges laid in Windsor
A Windsor man has been charged in relation to the sexual exploitation of a child, according to police. An investigation was launched May 25 after police received a report about an alleged incident.
-
Experts say new border rules for dogs will cause chaos, confusion, frustration
If you ever have, or will, take a dog across the border into the United States, you’re going to want to bone up on some new rules taking effect this summer.
-
Man charged with first degree murder after Chatham house fire
A 48-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Chatham.
London
-
Flair Airlines' winter schedule out of London International Airport announced
Flair Airlines has released their 2024/25 winter schedule departing from the London International Airport (YXU).
-
Boulton suspended for Knights vs. Saginaw at Memorial Cup
The London Knights will be without Sawyer Boulton when they take on Saginaw at the Memorial Cup Wednesday evening.
-
Owen Sound special constable charged with impaired
An Owen Sound special constable officer has been charged in relation to an off duty incident. Around 8:55 p.m. on May 23, Owen Sound police encountered a vehicle on 13th St. west in the city.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING St. Mary's High School closes due to 'threat of violence against school'
A Kitchener high school has closed its doors due to a police investigation.
-
Anger boils over as Stratford City Council meeting is cancelled early
Stratford residents shouted at the mayor and city councillors after Tuesday night's meeting ended before it even began.
-
Fire officials warn about increase in lithium-ion battery fires
Lithium-ion batteries can be found in everything from cars to cellphones. But experts warn they're dangerous if not used - and charged - properly.
Barrie
-
2024 Barrie Airshow hosts Canadian Snowbirds
2024 Barrie Airshow highlight of the summer for many.
-
SUV crashes onto Barrie property causing significant damage
Emergency crews attended the scene of a collision involving an SUV that left the road and crashed into a shed in Barrie.
-
Stolen pickup truck involved in crash on Highway 400
An allegedly stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers on Highway 400.
Winnipeg
-
'I was in shock': Grocery store owners' vehicle burned in act of arson caught on camera
A rash of violent incidents targeting a Winnipeg grocery store came to a head Friday with a brazen daytime arson attack caught on camera.
-
Manitoba premier says he wants stability, increases in federal transfer payments
With questions being raised about equalization payments to the provinces, Manitoba is seeking predictability, with room for increases, from federal parties when it comes to all federal transfers.
-
‘A tremendous loss’: Stonewall confirms damage to downtown core following fire
Thick, black smoke filled downtown Stonewall last Friday, and today the town is confirming the extent of the damage.
Calgary
-
Police commission report outlines response to UCalgary's pro-Palestinian protest
The Calgary Police Commission will learn more about how the police responded to a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Calgary earlier this month.
-
Teen dies after being hit by train in N.W. Calgary
A teenager has died after being hit by a train in northwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
-
What weather experts say to expect this summer in Canada
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 34 Avenue closed because of serious crash
South Edmonton commuters are being asked to find alternate routes to avoid a crash scene in Mill Woods.
-
Alberta government limits debate on contentious bills, drawing Opposition anger
Alberta’s UCP government is limiting legislature debate time to pass four controversial bills, a tactic the Opposition New Democrats say runs roughshod over the democratic process.
-
Oilers superfan hopeful Edmonton wins so he can get his massive Stanley Cup tattoo retouched
It's been a long time coming, but one Oilers superfan is hoping this will be the year he gets to touch up his massive Stanley Cup back tattoo.
Regina
-
Questions and concerns remain after space junk lands in Saskatchewan
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
-
Sask. NDP calls for independent investigation into allegations of harassment, firearms
Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is calling for an independent investigation into allegations made by Legislative Speaker Randy Weekes, alleging harassment and intimidation from government MLAs.
-
Dubois inquest hears from police, witnesses on day two
An inquest into the 2015 death of Haven Dubois continued on with various experts and witnesses sharing their testimony Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Humboldt Broncos families fight to keep Saskatchewan government named in lawsuit
Lawyers for several Humboldt Broncos families were in court Tuesday fighting a bid by the government of Saskatchewan to have it removed as a defendant in a lawsuit over the deadly bus crash in 2018.
-
Questions and concerns remain after space junk lands in Saskatchewan
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
-
Saskatoon ER sees homeless visits skyrocket, hospital director calls on city for help
The executive director of St. Paul's Hospital is calling on the city to build a staffed washroom facility to address the escalating burden of the homelessness crisis on the emergency department.
Vancouver
-
'Prove our value': Black-owned business program gives owners a shot at government, corporate contracts
Governments and corporations in Canada spend billions each year procuring products and services, but Jackee Kasandy says that historically barely any has gone to businesses owned by Black people, and she wants that to change.
-
Premier's office guided health authority response on possible drug consumption site at Richmond Hospital
Vancouver Coastal Health quickly shot down a controversial city council proposal to explore the possibility of creating a drug consumption site at Richmond Hospital – but it turns out Premier David Eby’s office played a role in directing the health authority’s response.
-
Second witness takes stand in B.C. manslaughter trial as husband's lawyers silent
The lawyers for a Langley man accused of killing and dismembering his wife’s remains had no questions as the prosecution’s first witness wrapped up his expert testimony, and have so far raised no objections as another witness takes the stand.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unruly passenger' forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.
A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an 'unruly passenger,' Mounties say.
-
Dozens of people smuggled in freight trains across B.C. border into U.S., officials say
Authorities in the United States have arrested two men accused of using freight trains to smuggle dozens of people out of British Columbia and into the U.S. in what officials described as an 'extremely dangerous' criminal conspiracy.
-
126 children and youth died from toxic drugs in 5 years, says BC Coroners Service
A report from the BC Coroners Service says 126 children and youth younger than 19 died from toxic drugs between 2019 and 2023.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.