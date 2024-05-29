OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Sunny skies for the rest of the week in Ottawa

    The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    A rainy start to the week will clear away to sunny skies through the weekend.

    Environment Canada's seven-day forecast calls for clear skies with some clouds. Temperatures will remain between 20 C and 25 C until at least June 4. 

    The summer-like conditions come after torrential rain and thunderstorms hit Ottawa on Monday, shattering a one-day rainfall record.

    Wednesday's forecast shows mainly cloudy skies in the morning, which will clear later in the day. High will be 19 C with a low of 7 C tonight.

    Thursday will be sunny with a high of 20 C and Friday will be clear with a high of 22 C.

    The weekend forecast shows warming temperatures, peaking at 25 C on Saturday.

    The average high temperature for this time of year is 21.6 C.

