Sunny skies for the rest of the week in Ottawa

A rainy start to the week will clear away to sunny skies through the weekend.

Environment Canada's seven-day forecast calls for clear skies with some clouds. Temperatures will remain between 20 C and 25 C until at least June 4.

The summer-like conditions come after torrential rain and thunderstorms hit Ottawa on Monday, shattering a one-day rainfall record.

Wednesday's forecast shows mainly cloudy skies in the morning, which will clear later in the day. High will be 19 C with a low of 7 C tonight.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 20 C and Friday will be clear with a high of 22 C.

The weekend forecast shows warming temperatures, peaking at 25 C on Saturday.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 21.6 C.