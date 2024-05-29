Retired Orleans resident, 68, wins over $800K with Lightning Lotto

An Orleans resident is $891,307.40 richer after winning the Lightning Lotto jackpot on May 14.

Darlene Lefebvre -- a mother of three and grandmother of two – says that this is her second big win, noting that she won $196,544.30 four years ago.

"The lightning struck twice!" she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

She was at the grocery store when she knew that she had won.

"I was pretty freaked out. My legs were shaking - they had to get me a chair to sit down," she said. "I told my husband during lunch the same day. I showed him the validation slip and asked him to read it out loud. It's unbelievable."

For now, Lefebvre’s plan is to leave the money deposited in the bank.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dessureault Your Independent Grocer on Orleans Boulevard in Orleans.

Players can win a jackpot with Lightning Lotto on the spot.