A cornerstone of Hintonburg, Parkdale Public Market celebrates 100 years

Sorting through strawberries has become second nature to Andree Robinson.

"I'm helping out here," she said. "It's a good feeling, helping out my nephew."

The 70-year-old has been lending a hand at the Parkdale Public Market since she was a teenager, as part of the family-run Les Serres Robinson Greenhouses business.

The historic Parkdale Public Market located in Hintonburg recently celebrated 100 years in the community. Since 1924, the market has been offering Ottawa residents a selection of locally sourced produce, flowers and plants.

Back then, a pound of steak would sell for 20 cents and a dressed chicken would only cost $1.25.

The market has since expanded to include a night market on Wednesdays and is now under the direction of the ByWard Market District Authority.

"We've been here since almost the beginning," said Brigitte Robinson.

"My husband's grandparents were here three to four years before my in-laws were here for 65 years. And we've been here for over 25 years. So we're part of Parkdale, but it wasn't this big at the time."

The market, open every day until October, is seeing no signs of slowing down.

"I bought local peaches from one of the farmers and of course, I actually specifically came here for the flower market," said regular shopper Natasha Murphy.

"Oh, I just enjoy all the beautiful groceries," said shopper Carol Rodrigue, who says she hasn’t been down to the market since before the pandemic.

"Everything's so fresh and people are so friendly."

Selling produce at the market is a tradition Diane Rochon hopes to continue. Her family has been bringing fruits and vegetables to the corner of Wellington and Parkdale for over 50 years.

"We're very fortunate to have wonderful customers that come every day, every week to support the local farming," she said.

Beyond its seasonal offerings, the Parkdale Market has been a cornerstone of community life in Ottawa's west end.

"Our customers have become our summer family because we're here seven days a week for six months," said Robinson.

"You could tell people are so grateful that we're here. It's really nice to hear all the beautiful comments they have to say."

The Parkdale Public Market operates seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from May to October. The market extends its hours on Wednesdays when the Night Market stays open until 9 p.m.