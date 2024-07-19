What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 19-21
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Ottawa Redblacks
The Ottawa Redblacks host the Edmonton Elks Friday night at TD Place.
Kick off is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit www.ottawaredblacks.com.
Ottawa BlackJacks
The Ottawa BlackJacks host Niagara Saturday night at TD Place.
Tip off is 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit www.theblackjacks.ca.
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa hosts Valour FC on Sunday at TD Place.
Game time is 2 p.m.
It's the Legends and Heroes match in support of the CHEO Foundation. A portion of ticket proceeds and 50/50 proceeds will support CHEO.
For tickets, visit www.atleticoottawa.canpl.ca.
Ottawa Lebanese Festival
Celebrate the rich diversity of Ottawa's Lebanese community at the Ottawa Lebanese Festival this weekend.
The festival runs until Sunday at the Saint Elias Centre on Ridgewood Avenue, featuring marvelous food, Middle Eastern music and entertainment, and heritage.
For more information, visit www.ottawalebanesefestival.com.
Ottawa Asian Fest at Lansdowne
The Ottawa Asian Night Market returns to Lansdowne this weekend.
Don't miss the very best in Asian culture and cuisine from across Ontario, including K-pop dancers, musicians and street food chefs.
The festival runs 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Festibière de Gatineau
Don't miss Festibière de Gatineau this weekend at the Casino du Lac-Leamy.
Each session includes lively music to enjoy while sampling beer and drinks. Festibière de Gatineau is on until July 27.
For tickets, visit www.festibiere.ca.
Carivibe
Carivibe is a Caribbean Festival at Petrie Island in Ottawa this weekend.
Enjoy tropical cuisine, tropical ice cream, music and more during the three days of non-stop Caribbean entertainment.
For more information, click here.
National Arts Centre
Here's a look at some of the performances at the NAC this weekend:
- Friday-Saturday: NAC English Theatre presents MixTape
- Saturday: Mime Workshop with Sherry Lee Hunter (Free)
- Saturday: Music on the Canal with LeFloFranco
- Sunday: Capital Sessions with DJ Miguel Graca and Armel Mzaliwa
For more information, visit the NAC website.
The World's Biggest Bouncy Castle!
The world's biggest bouncy castle is in Ottawa until July 28.
Visit Big Bounce Canada's bouncy castle at Saunders Farm this weekend.
There will be seven massive inflatable attractions, including the newly expanded 24,000 sq. ft. World's Largest Bounce House, the brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast, the incredible 900-plus foot-long obstacle course 'The Giant' and the customized sports area called 'Sport Slam.'
For tickets, visit www.thebigbouncecanada.ca.
613flea
Don't miss 613flea this weekend at Lansdowne.
More than 150 vendors specializing in everything from vintage fashions and antiques to local food trucks and artisans will be on display Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free.
NCC Bikedays
The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.
Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Queen Elizabeth Drive is closed daily this summer between Somerset Street and Catherine Street for the NCC fun zone.
Lansdowne Farmers' Market
The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.
Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Farmers Markets in Ottawa
- The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Museums
Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- Ottawa Art Gallery
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Kingston Farmers' Market
The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.
Flying Legends of Victory Tour
The Flying Legends of Victory Tour will be at the Kingston Norman Rogers Airport in Kingston this weekend.
See the B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey and the B-25 Mitchell Maid in the Shade.
For more information, visit www.azcaf.org/location/kingston-on-tour-stop.
Stewart Park Festival
Celebrate music and community this weekend in Perth at the Stewart Park Festival.
Musical performances include Hadrian's Wall, Kathleen Edwards (Saturday), Skydiggers (Saturday), and The Commuters (Sunday).
For more information, visit www.stewartparkfestival.com.
Kemptville Live Music Festival
The Kemptville Live Music Festival continues until Sunday at Kemptville College.
The musical lineup includes Burton Cummings on Friday, Dean Brody on Saturday and Glass Tiger on Sunday.
For tickets and information, visit www.kemptvillelivemusicfestival.com.
Cornwall Pride Festival
The Diversity Cornwall 2024 Pride Festival is Saturday at Lamoureux Park in Cornwall.
The festival features over 50 vendors, drag performers, BBQ, beer tent, a petting zoo and more.
For more information, click here.
Avonmore Fair
The Avonmore Fair celebrates 164 years this weekend.
The fair includes cattle, horse, dog and car shows, musical entertainment, local food and more.
For more information, visit www.avonmorefair.ca.
Red Hot and Blue Rockabilly Weekend
The Red Hot and Blue Rockabilly Weekend is this weekend in Brockville.
Events include Friday and Saturday nights at St. John's United Church.
For more information, visit www.rhbweekend.ca.
St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival
The St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival continues all weekend at the Kingsmen Amphitheatre in Prescott.
See Stoops on Friday and Saturday and The Tempest on Saturday evening.
Dragon Boat Festival
Don't miss the Dragon Boat Festival in Arnprior's Robert Simpson Park on Saturday.
The races take place on the Madawaska River with the finish line close to the Ottawa River.
Arnprior Concerts in the Park
Enjoy a free concert in the park at Robert Simpson Park in Arnprior this weekend.
See the Keystrings on Sunday between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
