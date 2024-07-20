Ottawa teacher facing sexual assault charges involving minor, police looking for other victims

The Ottawa Police Service says a teacher is facing charges related to sexual assaults involving a minor under the age of 18.

The assaults happened at Ottawa-based programs and schools since 2019.

The 37-year-old teacher has been charged with sexual assault, voyeurism, sexual exploitation and telecommunication with a person under the age of 18 for a specific criminal offence.

He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

Police say there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 5944, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous.