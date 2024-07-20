OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa teacher facing sexual assault charges involving minor, police looking for other victims

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    The Ottawa Police Service says a teacher is facing charges related to sexual assaults involving a minor under the age of 18.

    The assaults happened at Ottawa-based programs and schools since 2019.

    The 37-year-old teacher has been charged with sexual assault, voyeurism, sexual exploitation and telecommunication with a person under the age of 18 for a specific criminal offence.

    He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

    Police say there could be other victims.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 5944, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous.

