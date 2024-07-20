Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

Taylor Bennett, broker at Bennett Property Shop, discussed the signs you're ready to downsize with CTV Morning Live Tuesday.

A big sign is when there are areas in your home you haven't visited or used in months, Bennett says.

He says when he and his sister left his parents' house, their parents re-decorated their rooms, thinking they might come back, which is something that has never happened.

"If you're walking in your house and there are many rooms that just simply you do not need, sure, it might be time to kinda cut loose and go something a little bit smaller," he said.

Another sign is when it becomes harder to stay on top of things, he adds.

He recommends to move to a place that requires less maintenance, when it becomes costly to maintain the property, financially and physically.

When commuting to work and proximity to schools aren’t important to you anymore, you should consider downsizing, he notes.

"You've probably bought your property based on where work, where your kids go to school, things like that," he said. "All of a sudden, once your kids have left, all of a sudden, being where you are doesn’t really matter so much. As you retire, being close to the office probably won’t matter as much."