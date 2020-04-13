OTTAWA -- Hugging family and friends, reconnecting with people and going to a restaurant or bar are the activities Canadians are looking forward to the most when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Angus Reid released a survey looking at what Canadians are most looking forward to doing and how they’ve been spending their time during the calls for physical distancing to eliminate the spread of novel coronavirus.

The Easter weekend was the first holiday weekend that Canadians were urged to practice physical distancing and skip family meals due to COVID-19.

The survey found 41 per cent of Canadians expect it will be three to six months before things return to normal in Canada.

When asked what you’re looking forward to doing the most whenever things get back to normal, 45 per cent of respondents said hugging family and friends.

Reconnecting with people was second, at 34 per cent. Thirty-one per cent of respondents said they were most looking forward to going to a restaurant or bar, while 16 per cent said they wanted to go on vacation

According to the survey, 16 per cent of Canadians are most looking forward to going back to work when the pandemic is over.

Eleven per cent of Canadians can’t wait to go shopping again, while only six per cent are most looking forward to going to a hockey game or a concert.

Most of us have been spending our extra time during the COVID-19 pandemic on the couch, cleaning and connecting with friends and family.

When asked if there was anything you’ve been doing more in the last few weeks, 63 per cent said streaming shows and movies. Fifty-nine per cent of respondents said cleaning and organizing, while 55 per cent have been phoning and video calling friends and family.

More than half of respondents said they were going for more walks during the COVID-19 pandemic.