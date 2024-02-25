Gatineau teen facing multiple charges after crashing stolen car on Hwy. 416

A Gatineau teenager is facing multiple criminal charges after crashing a stolen car on Highway 416 on Saturday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police say the male driver was located shortly before 11 p.m. on Feb. 24 after he was involved in a collision on the highway.

No details were given on the nature of the collision or whether there were any injuries.

Ottawa OPP say officers discovered the vehicle was stolen.

The 18-year-old from Gatineau, who was not named, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstruct police, possession of break-in instruments, carrying a concealed weapon, identity fraud and fail to comply with probation order.

The driver has been given a court appearance at a future date.