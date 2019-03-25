

It might be difficult to find a taxi in Gatineau on Monday. Cabbies across the Ottawa River are expected to walk off the job today, as early as 7 a.m. It's a protest against Bill 17 that is expected to de-regulate the taxi industry in favour of ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

After a Quebec taxi permit holders meeting in Montreal on Sunday night, a 12-hour, one-day strike from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. is expected. The strike will likely involve all five taxi companies in Gatineau like Aylmer Taxi, Bob Taxi, Crown Régal and Taxi Loyal, the equivalent of about 180 vehicles.