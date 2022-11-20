Gatineau soccer fans make their way to Qatar for the World Cup

It is the trip of a lifetime for Jose Recinos of Gatineau, Que.

"I’m going to Qatar FIFA World Cup!" the 37-year-old said. "I’m there to support the team and see history in the making. I’ve been following the team closely during the qualification rounds and this will be my fourth game for Canada this year."

Along with his closest friends from the region, Recinos is on his way to witness Canada's opening match in person. The men’s national team's first appearance on the world stage since 1986.

"I wasn’t even born," said Juan Iriarte, joining Recinos on the trip.

"It’s crazy, we’re not used to seeing Canada," said Alexandre da Costa, experiencing his first World Cup for the first time.

Those watching from the national capital can still take part in the celebrations. Restaurants have the option to open earlier after the AGCO extended first call to 7 a.m. during the month-long tournament.

"We never open this early," said David Hania, the general manager for The Glebe Pub Central.

They’re planning to open at 8 a.m. Monday, serving up beers, breakfast and soccer when England faces Iran.

"Typically, we open at 11:30 but we're changing our opening hours to 10:30 on the weekdays and 10 a.m. on the weekends to accommodate the 11 a.m. games," Hania said.

Canada, ranked 41st in the world, will start their campaign for the coveted trophy Wednesday, when they face Belgium.

But the lead up to the tournament has been surrounded by controversy. Host nation Qatar has been plagued by human rights issues, treatment of migrant workers and its reversal on the sale of alcohol in stadiums.

Recino and his friends say they will exercise caution while away, focused on team Canada and witnessing a special moment in Canadian soccer history.

"Definitely a bucket list trip and to go with close friends makes it special," Recino said.