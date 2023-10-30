Gatineau, Que. teen accused of stealing running car with sleeping child inside

OTTAWA
    Ottawa police say a 16-year-old from Gatineau, Que. is facing charges after a car with a sleeping child in the back seat was stolen from a parking lot on Carling Avenue.

    According to police, a parent left the car idling outside a restaurant on Carling near Bayshore Drive around 6:30 p.m. Friday as they ran in to pick up a takeout order. Their sleeping 10-year-old was left in the back seat.

    Police said a young person hopped into the running vehicle and took off with it.

    When the thief noticed the child, the unidentified teen stopped the car to let the child out. The child was unharmed.

    Police swarmed the area due to the nature of the call, a news release said, and the vehicle was found. The driver got out and ran away but was later arrested, with police dogs aiding in the search.

    The 16-year-old from Gatineau, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, and flight from police. The young person remained in custody over the weekend and was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

