OTTAWA -- Gatineau Police will be bar hopping this weekend to make sure establishments are following public health measures intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Quebec Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault announce a province-wide blitz targeting bars and restaurants this weekend.

"This is an operation that is massive, that is visible, and that will aim to detect some places where there may be some problems or violations," Guilbault said Friday.

"We will concentrate more specifically on the regions that are in yellow."

The Outaouais is one of several regions in Quebec in the "yellow" zone on alert for COVID-19 cases.

Gatineau Police said as part of "Operation OSCAR", police will deploy additional police officers starting Friday evening to visit licensed establishment. The three-day blitz will continue until Sunday.

Police say officers will be focusing on:

Compliance with the authorized maximum capacity under the Public Health Act

The use of mandatory face coverings

Prohibited activities, including karaoke

Gatineau Police warn fines may range from $400 to $6,000 for violations to both the owners of the licensed establishments and the customers.

The fine for refusing to wear a mask in an enclosed public area is $589.

With files from CTV Montreal's Katelyn Thomas and The Canadian Press