

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Motorists will want to wait until Wednesday to fill up the gas tank.

Gas analyst Dan McTeague says prices will drop five cents a litre on Wednesday at stations in Ottawa and across most of Ontario.

McTeague credits the shift to the winter blend of gas and the end to Ontario’s cap and trade tax for the drop.

Gas was selling around $1.24/litre at Ottawa stations early Wednesday morning.