OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is reporting two new case of COVID-19 at OC Transpo, one in a bus driver and one in an LRT operator.

In a memo, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said they were informed Monday that a bus driver had tested positive for COVID-19. The driver last worked Aug. 21.

"OPH has advised that the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms; in this case the key dates are August 19, 20 and 21," Manconi said. "The employee did not work on August 20. We have begun contacting employees who may have come into close contact with this operator during these key dates."

Here are the bus routes the operator was on:

August 19, 2020

Route 236: Lakeridge Drive/Southfield Way 7:30 a.m. to Blair Station 8:03 a.m.

Route 32: Jeanne d’Arc/Innes 8:30 a.m. to Blair Station 8:53 a.m.

Route 42: Blair Station 8:57 a.m. to Hurdman Station 9:27 a.m.

Route 98: Hurdman Station 1:58 p.m. to Hunt Club Road/Hawthorne Road 2:32 p.m.

Route 98: Hunt Club Road/Hawthorne Road 2:37 p.m. to Hurdman Station 3:12 p.m.

Route 97: Hurdman Station 3:21 p.m. to Airport 3:43 p.m.

Route 97: Airport 3:47 p.m. to Hurdman Station 4:07 p.m.

Route 97: Hurdman Station 4:11 p.m. to Airport 4:33 p.m.

Route 97: Airport 4:39 p.m. to Hurdman Station 4:59 p.m.

Route 93: Hurdman Station 5:02 p.m. to Leitrim Park & Ride 5:51 p.m.

Route 93: Leitrim Park & Ride 5:59 p.m. to Hurdman Station 6:39 p.m.

August 21, 2020

Route 236: Lakeridge Drive/Southfield Way 7:30 a.m. to Blair Station 8:03 a.m.

Route 32: Jeanne d’Arc/Innes 8:30 a.m. to Blair Station 8:53 a.m.

Route 42: Blair Station 8:57 a.m. to Hurdman Station 9:27 a.m.

This is the eighth OC Transpo bus driver to test positive since Aug. 9. OC Transpo has implemented additional protective measures for its employees.

OC Transpo is also reporting that an LRT operator has tested positive.

In a statement to Newstalk 580 CFRA, Director of Transit Operations Troy Charter said OC Transpo was notified on Monday about the positive test, but said the employee has been off work for the past several days.

"Their last day of work was August 20 and they have not been back to work since that date," Charter said. "Ottawa Public Health has advised us that the key dates are the period 48 hours prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms. The employee was not at work during this 48-hour period and did not have contact with the public during this time."

With files from Newstalk 580 CFRA's Maddy Eisenberg.