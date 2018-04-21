

CTV Ottawa





Gatineau Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found in the basement of a home off Maloney Boulevard East.

Police say they were called to the home around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Neighbours tell CTV News the man's body was discovered by his concerned parents. They believe he has been dead several days, although police are not confirming that detail.

A neighbour who lives next door to the victim says the man is in his early twenties. The home he lived in was separated into three different apartments. He lived in the basement unit.

The park around the house, as well as several homes next door, have been taped off.

The death is being considered suspicious.

The victim's identity has not been released.

No details about

More to come.