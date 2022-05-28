Gatineau police investigating stabbing death of 22-year-old man in Aylmer

Gatineau police are investigating the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man in the Aylmer sector.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. Saturday reporting a man with "serious upper body injuries" at 51 Court Street, Gatineau police said Saturday afternoon.

The man was found outside an establishment when police arrive. He was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police say several witnesses have been interviewed by investigators, and the investigation into the death continues.

An autopsy will be conducted in Montreal.

Police say a perimeter has been erected around the area for the investigation. The following streets are closed to traffic until further notice:

Rue Symmes is closed between rue Bancroft and chemin Eardley.

Rue Court is closed between rue Principale and chemin Eardley.

Chemin Eardley is closed between rue Thomas and rue Symmes.

There is no word on any arrests in the case.

This is Gatineau's second homicide of 2022.