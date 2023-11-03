Gatineau police arrest North Dundas woman for fleeing police, shoplifting

Police arrested a woman after she allegedly shoplifted from a business in Gatineau, Que. then proceeded to flee twice when apprehended by police.

Gatineau Police were called shortly after noon on Nov. 3 to a shoplifting call at a business at 1100 Boulevard Maloney Ouest, in one of the stores in Les Promenades Gatineau mall.

The woman from South Mountain, Ont., about 75 kilomtres south of Ottawa, had already left the scene before police arrived.

When police intercepted her vehicle, the woman initially complied and stopped.

When she was informed of the reasons for being pulled over and her arrest, the woman quickly fled with her vehicle.

No police officer was injured during the maneuver.

The woman stopped her vehicle further on Gréber Boulevard and a foot pursuit was undertaken. It was brought under control behind a residential building on the same street.

During the investigation, the police found several stolen items in the vehicle. Once under arrest, the woman refused to identify herself.

She was transported to the police station and will remain detained until her scheduled appearance on Nov. 4 at the Gatineau courthouse.

The woman faces a number of charges including: