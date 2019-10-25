Gatineau Parkway closing to vehicles Sunday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 5:00AM EDT
OTTAWA - The Gatineau Parkway is closing to vehicles for the season on Sunday.
The closure, which begins at 6 p.m., includes the Champlain, Gatineau, Fortune Lake and Philippe Lake parkways.
The National Capital Commission says access road to Luskville Falls will remain open, weather permitting. The nighttime parkway closures to vehicles remains in effect.
Pedestrians and cyclists who still wish to use the parkways are asked to be careful, as maintenance and emergency vehicles may be using the roads.
Fall Rhapsody also ends this weekend, along with the free downtown Ottawa shuttles to Gatineau Park.