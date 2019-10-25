

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - The Gatineau Parkway is closing to vehicles for the season on Sunday.

The closure, which begins at 6 p.m., includes the Champlain, Gatineau, Fortune Lake and Philippe Lake parkways.

The National Capital Commission says access road to Luskville Falls will remain open, weather permitting. The nighttime parkway closures to vehicles remains in effect.

Pedestrians and cyclists who still wish to use the parkways are asked to be careful, as maintenance and emergency vehicles may be using the roads.

The #GatineauPark parkways will close to motor vehicles for the season on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 6 pm (approximately). https://t.co/ojW176FxGr pic.twitter.com/WC123mq0Gk — Gatineau Park (@NCC_GatPark) October 24, 2019

Fall Rhapsody also ends this weekend, along with the free downtown Ottawa shuttles to Gatineau Park.