Gatineau man facing weapons charges after Ottawa search

Ottawa police say a Gatineau man is facing several firearms charges after an incident last week.

Police were called to a home on Elmira Drive, in the Pinecrest area, on Friday on reports a man was brandishing a firearm.

Officers seized several weapons from inside the home and arrested a 53-year-old man.

Patrick Girard, of Gatineau, is charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence and careless use of a firearm.'

He remains in custody.